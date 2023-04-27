Four Seasons Hotel Nashville will open outdoor bar Rivière to guests and the general public on May 19.
According to a release, Chef Patrick Hodge, a graduate of Le Cordon Bleu, created the menu at Rivière, with an emphasis on “French-forward flavors with a modern Southern twist.”
Hodge spent five years at the Four Seasons Hotel in Washington, D.C., before joining the pre-opening team of Four Seasons Hotel Nashville. He envisioned Rivière as inspired by the sights, sounds and flavors of the French Riviera.
Rivière will offer an all-day menu focused on shareable dishes and cocktails. A pommes frites bar offers patrons four flavors of toppings for fries, including prosciutto and caviar, and Nashville hot sauce with bacon jam.
On the French Riviera theme, Rivière will offer French pop music during the day, with night and weekends providing a “French disco feel” from DJs. Live acoustic performances will also be included.
Though billed as a “rooftop bar,” Rivière is located on the top of the building’s seventh-floor swimming pool deck (and not the actual top of the approximately 535-foot-tall hotel and residential tower).
“When guests join us at Rivière, we want them to be transported to the luxury, sophistication, and liveliness of the French Riviera, but with the intuitive service that is the hallmark of the Four Seasons brand,” Four Seasons Hotel Nashville Food and Beverage Director Alex Hernandez said in the release. “This isn’t your typical rooftop bar. Every detail — from the cocktail list to the dishes to the amenities — was thoughtfully designed to create something truly special for our guests and neighbors.”
Rivière will be open seasonally, seven days a week from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Lounge chairs on the pool deck are reserved for hotel guests and Four Seasons residents, with advanced reservations recommended for the public.