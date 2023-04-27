Four Seasons
Courtesy of Four Seasons

Four Seasons Hotel Nashville will open outdoor bar Rivière to guests and the general public on May 19.

According to a release, Chef Patrick Hodge, a graduate of Le Cordon Bleu, created the menu at Rivière, with an emphasis on “French-forward flavors with a modern Southern twist.”

