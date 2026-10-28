Alaska Airlines to connect BNA, Anchorage Weekly nonstop flight to begin in mid-2027, be offered via seasonal service William Williams William Williams Author twitter Author email Oct 28, 2026 Oct 28, 2026 Updated 6 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp LinkedIn SMS Email An Alaska Airlines plane takes off from Hollywood Burbank Airport on April 20, 2026 in Burbank, California. Photo: Getty Images/Justin Sullivan Facebook Twitter WhatsApp LinkedIn SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp LinkedIn SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Gift this article New subscriber benefit! Copied to clipboard Out of gifts for the month Unfortunately you've used all of your gifts this month. Your counter will reset on the first day of next month. Share this article paywall-free Email Copy Link Alaska Airlines will offer seasonal nonstop service connecting Nashville to Anchorage, beginning in mid-2027.According to multiple media reports, the once-weekly service will begin June 12 and continue through Aug. 7. × This page requires Javascript. Javascript is required for you to be able to read premium content. Please enable it in your browser settings. kAmu=:89ED H:== 56A2CE }2D9G:==6 x?E6C?2E:@?2= p:CA@CE Wq}pX :? >:5\27E6C?@@?[ 2CC:G:?8 =2E6 6G6?:?8 :? p?49@C286] %96 D@FE93@F?5 EC:AD H:== 36 AC@G:565 G:2 C65\6J6 7=:89ED] $A64:7:4 7=:89E E:>6D 92G6 ?@E J6E 366? C6=62D65]k^AmkAmx? 255:E:@? E@ }2D9G:==6[ p=2D<2 p:C=:?6D H:== @776C 7=:89ED 4@??64E:?8 p?49@C286 E@ %@<J@\}2C:E2[ pFDE:? 2?5 s2==2D\u@CE (@CE9] %96 7=:89E H:== 2==@H A2DD6?86CD =62G:?8 7C@> q}p E@ EC2?D76C E@ E96 7=:89E E@ %@<J@]k^AmkAmu@F?565 :? `hba 2D |4v66 p:CH2JD[ p=2D<2 p:C=:?6D :D 9625BF2CE6C65 :? $62%24[ (2D9:?8E@?] x? 255:E:@? E@ p?49@C286 2?5 $62EE=6^%24@>2[ E96 42CC:6C @A6C2E6D 9F3D :? {@D p?86=6D[ !@CE=2?5[ $2? s:68@ 2?5 $2? uC2?4:D4@] q@:D6 D6CG6D 2D 2 7@4FD 4:EJ 7@C E96 2:C=:?6]k^AmkAmp=2D<2 p:C=:?6D A2C6?E 4@>A2?J p=2D<2 p:C vC@FA x?4] C6A@CE65 2DD6ED @7 Sad 3:==:@? :? a_ad]k^Am Facebook Twitter WhatsApp LinkedIn SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Nashville International Airport Ted Stevens Anchorage International Airport Alaska Airlines Aviation Airlines Aircraft Alaska Air Group Oneworld Airlines Of The United States William Williams Author twitter Author email Follow William Williams Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Trending 12South building sells for $6.9M Renderings released for East Bank hotel Tennessee Supreme Court denies private equity ownership of law firms Report notes Boring construction could cause sinkholes Metro moves forward with Fairgrounds solar facility