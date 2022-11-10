Brian Moyer

Brian Moyer has been named chairman of the board of advisors at S3 Recycling Solutions, a position he inherits from late Nashville businessman Darrell Freeman, who died earlier this year.

Until earlier this year, Moyer was president and CEO of the Greater Nashville Technology Council. He also founded Tarkus Advisory Group and is an adviser to New Orchard and entrepreneur-in-residence at Vanderbilt’s Center for Technology Transfer and Commercialization.