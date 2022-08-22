Brentwood-based New Orchard, an analytics and software company, has named James Suh as its first chief operating officer. Suh, a Vanderbilt alumnus, most recently served as founder of consulting firm Nashville Analytics as well as president of Accelerated Growth, and he has worked in the data and operations field for more than 20 years, according to a press release.
In addition, the company named Brian Moyer, former president and CEO of the Greater Nashville Technology Council to its advisory board. Helen Lane, formerly with Ankura, also joined the advisory board.
“After gaining momentum in the market, we are focusing on continued delivery of truly innovative products,” said New Orchard CEO Rusty Goodsell. “I am both honored and encouraged to have such qualified front-runners within our industry advising our efforts and committed to helping New Orchard exceed our goals.”
New Orchard’s flagship product, Journey, was developed in 2015 and is focused on data-driven strategy.
