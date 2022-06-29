Nashville businessman Darrell Freeman died Tuesday, his family said in a statement.
He was 57, according to a family spokesperson.
A cause of death has not been publicly disclosed.
“Our beloved father and husband suffered from a serious illness that he succumbed to on the evening of June 28, 2022,” the family said. “As we navigate this unknown territory and difficult time, we ask for your prayers and privacy.”
Freeman had served as chair of the Nashville Area Chamber of Commerce board and as a member of the Middle Tennessee State University board. Recently, Fisk University announced it was partnering with Freeman on a new business incubator and innovation hub, and he was a past inductee in the Nashville Entrepreneurs’ Hall of Fame.
Freeman founded technology staffing firm Zycron before selling it for $20 million in 2017.
