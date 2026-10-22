SoBro Mexican cuisine restaurant to open Tacos El Terry to serve lunch, dinner and late-night meals daily via building once home to Swingin’ Door Saloon William Williams William Williams Author twitter Author email Oct 22, 2026 Oct 22, 2026 Updated 18 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp LinkedIn SMS Email Photo: Lettuce Entertain You Restaurants Facebook Twitter WhatsApp LinkedIn SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp LinkedIn SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Gift this article New subscriber benefit! Copied to clipboard Out of gifts for the month Unfortunately you've used all of your gifts this month. Your counter will reset on the first day of next month. Share this article paywall-free Email Copy Link Mexican cuisine restaurant Tacos El Terry opened Thursday in the downtown Nashville commercial building last home to since-closed Losers Bar & Grill.Chicago-based restaurant company Lettuce Entertain You owns and operates the business, according to a press release. × This page requires Javascript. Javascript is required for you to be able to read premium content. Please enable it in your browser settings. kAm{@42E65 @?6 3=@4< D@FE9 @7 {@H6C qC@25H2J 2?5 ?6IE E@ E96 DECF4EFC6 9@FD:?8 y@? q@? y@G:VD }2D9G:==6 32C[ E96 3F:=5:?8 @776CD 2? 255C6DD @7 k2 9C67lQ9EEADi^^HHH]8@@8=6]4@>^>2AD^A=246^```ZcE9ZpG6Z$[Z}2D9G:==6[Z%}Zbfa_`^obe]`e_cadb[\ge]ffhe`g`[`fK^52E2lPb>`Pc3`Pc>ePb>dP`D_Iggeceedhdcc7gee7i_I3dgh4b3had_dg65dPg>aPb5be]`e_ca`Pc5\ge]fff_cbaP`eDTau8Tau``4agG>4?3n6?ECJlEEFU2>Aj806Alt8@J|sx`|s8J}JcHxz)|s$@p$pu"pHTbsTbsQ E2C86ElQ03=2?<Qm``` u@FCE9 pG6] $]k^2m %96 E9C66\DE@CJ 3F:=5:?8 2E @?6 E:>6 244@>>@52E65 =:G6 >FD:4 G6?F6 $H:?8:?’ s@@CD $2=@@?]k^AmkAm~7 ?@E6[ {6EEF46 t?E6CE2:? *@F #6DE2FC2?ED 2=D@ @H?D 2?5 @A6C2E6D C6DE2FC2?ED p32 :? (6586H@@5\w@FDE@? 2?5 $FD9:\D2? 2E `a $@FE9]k^AmkAm%96 C6=62D6 ?@E6D %24@D t= %6CCJ D6CG6D =F?49[ 5:??6C 2?5 =2E6\?:89E 52:=J] vF6DED @C56C 2E E96 4@F?E6C[ H:E9 E96 >6?F 7@4FD:?8 @? DEC66E\DEJ=6 E24@D 2?5 BF6D25:==2D] p =2 42CE6 D:56D :?4=F56 49:AD[ 8F242>@=6[ 6DBF:E6D WDH66E 4@C? <6C?6=D D2FEé65 :? 3FEE6C H:E9 6A2K@E6 2?5 49:=: A6AA6CD[ E96? >:I65 H:E9 >2J@??2:D6[ 4CF>3=65 r@E:;2 4966D6[ =:>6 ;F:46 2?5 49:=: A@H56CX 2?5 49:=6D E@C625@D W8C:==65 ;2=2A6ñ@D 2?5 <?@3 @?:@?DX]k^AmkAm}2D9G:==6\32D65 #6>:4< pC49:E64EFC6 56D:8?65 E96 :?E6C:@C @7 %24@D t= %6CCJ]k^AmkAm“(6 925 E96 A=62DFC6 @7 A2CE?6C:?8 H:E9 2 72>:=J 7C@> }@CE96C? |6I:4@ E@ 4C62E6 E9:D 4@?46AE[” q6? v@@5?:4<[ 4967 A2CE?6C H:E9 {6EEF46 t?E6CE2:? *@F #6DE2FC2?ED[ D2:5 :? E96 C6=62D6]k^AmkAm“%24@D t= %6CCJ :D :?DA:C65 3J E96:C H66<=J G:D:ED E@ 2 E24@ DE2?5 E@ 6?;@J H92E E96J DE:== 4@?D:56C E@ 36 E96 36DE E24@D E96J’G6 6G6C 925[ >256 3J 2 >2? ?:4<?2>65 t= %6CCJ] (6’C6 6I4:E65 E@ 3C:?8 E9@D6 7=2G@CD E@ }2D9G:==6]”k^AmkAmk2 9C67lQ9EEADi^^HHH]?2D9G:==6A@DE]4@>^3FD:?6DD^56G6=@A>6?E^D@3C@\3F:=5:?8\6J65\7@C\>6I:42?\4F:D:?6\C6DE2FC2?E^2CE:4=60fcb6e`hc\g`d4\cd_5\gh57\`h6d575_2h_h]9E>=Q E2C86ElQ03=2?<QmpD E96 k6>m!@DEk^6>m C6A@CE65 :? pF8FDE a_adk^2m[ 2?5 244@C5:?8 E@ 2 s2G:5D@? r@F?EJ #68:DE6C @7 s665D 5@4F>6?E[ vs qC@25H2J }2D9G:==6 {{r A2:5 S`_ >:==:@? 7@C E96 3F:=5:?8]k^AmkAm%96 D6==6C :? E96 pF8FDE a_ad EC2?D24E:@? H2D $H:?8:?’ s@@CD $2=@@? {{r[ H9:49 A2:5 S`]d >:==:@? 7@C E96 AC@A6CEJ :? a__`[ |6EC@ C64@C5D ?@E6] $E6G6 u@C5[ H9@ @H?D E96 {@D6CD q2C U2>Aj vC:== 3FD:?6DD :? |:5E@H?[ :D AC6D:56?E @7 E96 {{r]k^AmkAmvs qC@25H2J }2D9G:==6 {{r D66>:?8=J :D 277:=:2E65 H:E9 |6I:4@\32D65 vCFA@ s6?:>[ H9:49 A2:5 S`ed >:==:@? :? =2E6 a_aa 7@C E96 9@E6= D68>6?E @7 E96 u@FC $62D@?D E@H6C :? $@qC@]k^Am Facebook Twitter WhatsApp LinkedIn SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Taco Lettuce Entertain You Enterprises Nashville, Tennessee Cuisine Of The Southwestern United States Cuisine Of The Americas Food And Drink North American Cuisine Cuisine Of The Western United States Cooking Western Cuisine Foods Cuisine Mexican Cuisine Latin American Cuisine Nashville Restaurants William Williams Author twitter Author email Follow William Williams Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Trending West Nashville athletics facility sells for $7.8M Tennessee Supreme Court denies private equity ownership of law firms General Jackson Showboat to cease operations Fort Negley Park construction gets underway Fairgrounds petition certified after 27,567 invalid signatures tossed