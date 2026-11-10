Carousel Club 1.jpg

Carousel Club

 Rendering: Molly and Andrew Sohr

Family-centric members-only business Carousel Club will open in a One Hundred Oaks-area former warehouse in early 2028.

According to a press release, the business will operate at 3040 Sidco Drive in an 86,000-square-foot building to offer play spaces, sports courts and fitness and wellness amenities.

Carousel Club 2.jpg

Carousel Club