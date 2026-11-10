Family-centric members-only business eyed for city’s south side Carousel Club will open in One Hundred Oaks-area former warehouse in early 2028 William Williams William Williams Author twitter Author email Nov 10, 2026 Nov 10, 2026 Updated 3 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp LinkedIn SMS Email Carousel Club Rendering: Molly and Andrew Sohr Facebook Twitter WhatsApp LinkedIn SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp LinkedIn SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Gift this article New subscriber benefit! Copied to clipboard Out of gifts for the month Unfortunately you've used all of your gifts this month. Your counter will reset on the first day of next month. Share this article paywall-free Email Copy Link Family-centric members-only business Carousel Club will open in a One Hundred Oaks-area former warehouse in early 2028.According to a press release, the business will operate at 3040 Sidco Drive in an 86,000-square-foot building to offer play spaces, sports courts and fitness and wellness amenities. × This page requires Javascript. Javascript is required for you to be able to read premium content. Please enable it in your browser settings. kAm%96 C6=62D6 5@6D ?@E ?@E6 >6>36CD9:A 766D] w@H6G6C[ 2? :?:E:2= A2J>6?E H:== 36 C6BF:C65 7@C 2 @?6\J62C >6>36CD9:A H:E9 >@?E9=J 5F6D]k^AmkAm{@42= 6?EC6AC6?6FC p?5C6H $@9C 2?5 H:76 |@==J $@9C H:== A2CE?6C H:E9 |2I v@=536C8 2?5 q6? v@=536C8[ @H?6CD @7 }2D9G:==6\32D65 C6DE2FC2?E 4@>A2?J $EC2E68:4 w@DA:E2=:EJ[ E@ @A6C2E6 r2C@FD6= r=F3] p?5C6H $@9C 564=:?65 E@ 5:D4=@D6 E96 @H?6CD9:A DECF4EFC6]k^Am Carousel Club Rendering: Molly and Andrew Sohr kAm%96 C6=62D6 ?@E6D $EC2E68:4 w@DA:E2=:EJ H:== 56G6=@A 2?5 @A6C2E6 E96 4=F3’D 7@@5 2?5 36G6C286 @776C:?8D] !76776C %@C@56 pC49:E64EFC6 :D =625:?8 E96 2C49:E64EFC2= 56D:8?[ H:E9 $E6A92?:6 $2336 @G6CD66:?8 :?E6C:@C 56D:8?] q@E9 2C6 }2D9G:==6 32D65]k^AmkAm{@?5@?\9625BF2CE6C65 %:86C!=2J :D 56D:8?:?8 E96 49:=5C6?’D A=2J 6BF:A>6?E 2?5 6?G:C@?>6?ED]k^AmkAmx? 255:E:@?[ E96 3FD:?6DD :?4=F56D 2? 25G:D@CJ E62> @7 (:== vF:52C2[ 7@C>6C 4@\@H?6C @7 t=6G6? |25:D@? !2C< 2?5 2FE9@C @7 }6H *@C< %:>6D 36DED6==6C &?C62D@?23=6 w@DA:E2=:EJj qC:2? r2?=:D[ 7@C>6C 4@\@H?6C @7 $62EE=6’D 9:89=J 244=2:>65 r2?=:D C6DE2FC2?Ej 2?5 $92H? y@9?D@? t2DE 2?5 p?5C6H t2DE[ }2D9G:==6\32D65 6?EC6AC6?6FCD 2?5 7@C>6C AC@76DD:@?2= 2E9=6E6D]k^AmkAm“(6 <6AE 7:?5:?8 E92E E96 A=246D @FC <:5D =@G65 8@:?8 H6C6?’E A=246D H6 H2?E65 E@ DA6?5 E:>6[ 2?5 E96 A=246D |@==J 2?5 x =@G65 H6C6?’E C62==J 56D:8?65 7@C @FC <:5D[” p?5C6H $@9C[ 4@\7@F?56C @7 }2D9G:==6\32D65 D@7EH2C6 56G6=@A>6?E 4@>A2?J qF:=E %649?@=@8:6D[ D2:5 :? E96 C6=62D6]k^AmkAm“(6 DE2CE65 2D<:?8 @FCD6=G6D H9J E9@D6 EH@ E9:?8D 925 E@ 36 D6A2C2E6] (9J 4@F=5?’E E96C6 36 @?6 2>2K:?8 A=246 E92E <:5D H6C6 3688:?8 E@ 8@ 2?5 A2C6?ED 86?F:?6=J H2?E65 E@ DE2Jn %92E BF6DE:@? C62==J 3642>6 E96 :562 369:?5 r2C@FD6= r=F3] (6’C6 3F:=5:?8 E96 A=246 H6 H:D965 6I:DE65 7@C @FC @H? 72>:=J]”k^AmkAmp? 6?E:EJ 277:=:2E65 H:E9 $E2>7@C5[ r@??]\32D65 4@>>6C4:2= C62= 6DE2E6 4@>A2?J u@CDE@?6 r2A:E2= @H?D E96 AC@A6CEJ[ 92G:?8 A2:5 S`a >:==:@? 7@C :E :? =2E6 a_`h] u@CDE@?6 2=D@ @H?D E96 ~2<D qFD:?6DD r6?E6C 2E ahef\ahff $:54@ sC:G6]k^AmkAmk2 9C67lQ9EEADi^^HHH]?2D9G:==6A@DE]4@>^3FD:?6DD^56G6=@A>6?E^@?6\9F?5C65\@2<D\2C62\@77:46\3F:=5:?8\=:DE65\7@C\D2=6^2CE:4=60defb77de\_e5`\``65\2g4g\g7d`7ghc2a2f]9E>=Q E2C86ElQ03=2?<Qmu@C6DE@?6 =:DE65 E96 3F:=5:?8k^2m[ H9:49 :D =@42E65 ?62C q6CCJ w:==[ 7@C D2=6 :? >:5\a_aa[ 2?5 :E 92D D:?46 366? C6>@G65 7C@> E96 >2C<6E]k^AmkAmr2C@FD6= r=F3 H:== @A6C2E6 @? 2 =@?8\E6C> =62D6[ E96 DA64:7:4 E6C>D @7 H9:49 2C6 ?@E 36:?8 5:D4=@D65]k^Am Facebook Twitter WhatsApp LinkedIn SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Carousel Club South Nashville Strategic Hospitality William Williams Author twitter Author email Follow William Williams Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Trending Vanderbilt pays $13M for future chancellor’s residence Great Escape to relocate to Midtown Headline Homes: October 2026 Macrons’ defamation case against Candace Owens lands in Nashville Gov.-elect Blackburn addresses first legislative priorities for 2027