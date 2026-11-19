Bearded Iris taproom to close Germantown craft beer business will cease operations in early December after 12-year run William Williams William Williams Author twitter Author email Nov 19, 2026 Nov 19, 2026 Updated 5 mins ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp LinkedIn SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp LinkedIn SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp LinkedIn SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Gift this article New subscriber benefit! Copied to clipboard Out of gifts for the month Unfortunately you've used all of your gifts this month. Your counter will reset on the first day of next month. Share this article paywall-free Email Copy Link The Bearded Iris Brewing taproom located in Germantown will close after a 12-year run. The Bearded Iris building in Germantown Image: Google Earth Operations will cease effective Saturday, Dec. 5, according to a Bearded Iris social media post. × This page requires Javascript. Javascript is required for you to be able to read premium content. Please enable it in your browser settings. kAm%96 x?DE28C2> A@DE ?@E6D E96 4@DE @7 4@?5F4E:?8 3FD:?6DD :D 42FD:?8 E96 4=@DFC6]k^AmkAmp? {{r E92E D92C6D 2? 255C6DD H:E9 '2?56C3:=E &?:G6CD:EJ AC@76DD@CD #@J +6?E 2?5 p>3C2 !@KK: @H?D E96 v6C>2?E@H? 3F:=5:?8 7C@> H9:49 q62C565 xC:D @A6C2E6D]k^AmkAmq62C565 xC:D ?@E6D :E H:== ?@H 7F==J 7@4FD @? DFAA=J:?8 :ED 366C E@ 32CD[ C6DE2FC2?ED 2?5 C6E2:=6C E9C@F89@FE E96 DE2E6]k^AmkAm%96 E2AC@@> @A6C2E6D 7C@> 2 =2C86 :?5FDEC:2= 3F:=5:?8 H:E9 2? 255C6DD @7 k2 9C67lQ9EEADi^^HHH]8@@8=6]4@>^>2AD^A=246^`_`Z'2?ZqFC6?Z$E[Z}2D9G:==6[Z%}Zbfa_g^obe]`g_ch_f[\ge]fge_ahd[bg`>^52E2lPb>`P`6bPc>ePb>dP`D_Iggecef_`e2fbfahhi_Id_6df3_573h`5db7Pg>aPb5be]`g_egcePc5\ge]fge_`bbP`eDTau8Tau``3HcaHd?Gn6?ECJlEEFU2>Aj806Alt8@J|sxa|%tI}JcHxz)|s$@p$pu"pHTbsTbsQ E2C86ElQ03=2?<Qm`_` '2? qFC6? $E]k^2m (:E9:? E92E DA246[ E96 3C6H6CJ 2AA2C6?E=J F?56CE2<6D @E96C @A6C2E:@?D[ :?4=F5:?8 3C6H:?8] r@>A2?J @77:4:2=D H6C6 F?2G2:=23=6 7@C 4@>>6?E]k^AmkAmp36= qC6H:?8 {{r[ E96 A2C6?E 4@>A2?J @7 |6>A9:D\32D65 (:D624C6 qC6H:?8 A2C6?E 4@>A2?J[ C6A@CE65=J 24BF:C65 q62C565 xC:D :? yF=J a_ad WC625 k2 9C67lQ9EEADi^^HHH]?2D9G:==6A@DE]4@>^3FD:?6DD^C6E2:=^362C565\:C:D\24BF:C65\3J\>6>A9:D\366C\4@>A2?J^2CE:4=602bhbdahc\bbg_\cgc6\3`ea\b2gac3aae45_]9E>=Q E2C86ElQ03=2?<Qm96C6k^2m 2?5 k2 9C67lQ9EEADi^^366CDEC66E;@FC?2=]4@>^H:D624C6\24BF:C6D\362C565\:C:D\3C6H:?8^Q E2C86ElQ03=2?<Qm96C6k^2mX :? 2 562= 7@C H9:49 7:?2?4:2= E6C>D H6C6 ?@E 5:D4=@D65]k^AmkAmz2G@? %@8CJ6[ !2F= '2F89? 2?5 |2EE |:==6C @A6?65 q62C565 xC:D qC6H:?8 W=:<6=J 36DE <?@H? 7@C :ED x!pDX :? a_`e] %96 @H?6CD @A6?65 2 $J=G2? $FAA=J @FEA@DE :? (6DE }2D9G:==6 :? a_a`[ H:E9 E92E 3FD:?6DD 92G:?8 4=@D65 :? $6AE6>36C a_ad]k^AmkAms2G:? q2CE@D49 2?5 z6==2? q2CE@D49 7@F?565 (:D624C6 qC6H:?8 :? a_`b 2?5 4C62E65 E96 {{r 7@C E96 AFC492D6 @7 E96 q62C565 xC:D 3FD:?6DD] (:D624C6 C2?<D 2>@?8 E96 =2C86DE W:? E6C>D @7 32CC6=D 3C6H65 2?5 5:DEC:3FE:@?X @7 |6>A9:D’ 2AAC@I:>2E6=J `a 3C6H6C:6D 2?5 E2AC@@>D] xE :D A6C92AD 36DE C64@8?:K65 7@C :ED v@EE2 v6E &A E@ v6E s@H? W2 4@7766 >:=< DE@FEX 2?5 %:?J q@>3 W2 A:=D?6CX]k^Am Facebook Twitter WhatsApp LinkedIn SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Craft Beer Germantown Bearded Iris Bar (establishment) Fermented Drinks Alcohol Malt-based Drinks Brewing Beer Drink Companies William Williams Author twitter Author email Follow William Williams Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Trending RockForce moves headquarters to Nashville Titans game won't air in Knoxville, Chattanooga Titans making pair of puzzling personnel picks on defense Ward Baker to be part of U.S. Senate GOP election team Gov.-Elect Marsha Blackburn announces personnel updates