Pat Emery — the dapper veteran commercial estate professional known for his gentlemanly demeanor and skills in developing both urban and suburban sites — died Wednesday of cancer.
He was 72.
Arguably the single-key vision behind Fifth + Broadway, Emery had battled Parkinson’s disease for several years. In addition, he suffered the loss to pancreatic cancer in 2017 of wife Kitty Moon Emery — a civic leader in her own right (read here).
Despite his personal setbacks, Emery continued to work productively with, via different entities, business partners David Wells and Fred Hall, redeveloping sites in Music Row. With the latter, he co-founded Hall Emery.
Emery fashioned a 40-year commercial real estate career that involved stops in Charlotte, Tulsa, Denver, San Antonio and Kansas City.
Prior to the creation of Hall Emery (read here), Emery oversaw Brentwood-based Spectrum Emery. Before that, he developed, constructed, leased, managed and/or sold 10 office buildings totaling a collective more than 1.5 million square feet of speculative Class A suburban office space in Cool Springs and four speculative warehouse buildings totaling a combined approximately 1.2 million square feet in La Vergne.
In the mid-1980s, Emery led the development of a West End Park hill, looming over West End Avenue, with the two-tower dark-glass One American Center. And his Franklin Park in Cool Springs garnered considerable headlines a few years ago for its quality form and function.
Recently, Emery announced his affiliation with the team working to bring education-focused theme park Storyville to the area.
However, it likely was his work during the early phases of downtown’s mixed-used development Fifth + Broadway that garnered Emery the most praise.
Emery attended the University of Oklahoma, earning a degree in business administration. He was a member of ULI and a graduate of Leadership Nashville and Leadership Franklin. In addition, he served as a member of the boards of directors of Avenue Bank, USGBC of Middle Tennessee and the Transportation Management Association.
Emery is survived by fiancé Michele Crace and her daughter, Genevieve Crace of Nashville, and sons, Joseph Crace (Deirdre) and Michael Crace of Boston; daughter Sarah Kingsley Plaisance of Oklahoma City and her children, Cayden and Rylan; son Grant Emery of Denver; sister Kathleen Emery of Tulsa; brother Stephen Emery and their children, Taylor and Stephen; and long-time friend Lady Bird of Nashville
He was predeceased by, in addition to his late wife, parents Muriel and James Emery of Tulsa.
A celebration of life will be held in the near future, according to a statement from the family.