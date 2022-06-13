Nashville restaurateur Sean Brock has named Trey Tench as chef de cuisine at The Continental in downtown’s Grand Hyatt.
According to a release, Tench brings about 10 years of experience to the role and replaces Colin Shane, who will serve as chef de cuisine of all concepts Brock owns and operates.
Tench and Brock met at Charleston’s McCrady’s Restaurant, one of South Carolina top restaurants. Tench went on to serve as the chef de cuisine at The Bar Willett in Bardstown, Kentucky.
The Continental began operations about two years ago, with the Grand Hyatt building the first to open in Nashville Yards. Brock was tapped to oversee The Continental in January 2020 (read here).
“Trey worked closely with me at McCrady’s, and I was always so impressed with his discipline, passion and talent for someone so young,” Brock said in the release. “I am proud of him, and I can’t wait to create new dishes together for this next phase of The Continental.”
Brock, a James Beard Award-winning chef and cookbook author, is perhaps best known for his former work with Husk. He owns and operates sister restaurants June and Audrey in the McFerrin Park/Cleveland Park district of East Nashville.
