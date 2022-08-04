Derrick Chatman has joined managed IT firm Affinity Technology Partners as technical alignment engineer

According to a release, Chatman was previously a network and systems admin at Cumberland Heights. Prior to that, he served as a service desk analyst at Acumen Technology.

Chatman.png

Derrick Chatman
JaneyCamp-Headshot-175x175-150x150.jpg

Janey Camp

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.