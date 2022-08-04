Derrick Chatman has joined managed IT firm Affinity Technology Partners as technical alignment engineer
According to a release, Chatman was previously a network and systems admin at Cumberland Heights. Prior to that, he served as a service desk analyst at Acumen Technology.
A Nashville native, Chatman holds an associate’s degree in computer networking and is a Cisco Certified Networking Associate. He is currently working toward Cisco Certified Network Professional status.
“The technical alignment role is key to how Affinity Technology Partners delivers proactive services to our clients,” Sean Wright, Affinity CEO, said in the release. “Derrick's background as a seasoned IT professional makes him an ideal fit for the position, and we know our clients will enjoy working with him.”
Affinity Technology Partners provides managed IT service to small and mid-sized businesses and began operations in 2002.
Southeast Venture adds Simpson, Stevens to management team
Nashville-based commercial real estate firm Southeast Venture has added property managers Josh Simpson and Zach Hogan and maintenance technician Marc Stevens.
Simpson has more than 10 years of sales and customer service experience. He most recently worked as an estimator at C&R Services Inc. in Nashville and, previously, was a sales coordinator at Knight Home Center. Prior to this, he worked in dealer sales at Central Woodwork in Nashville. Additionally, he has a background in music as a professional pianist.
Hogan has also worked in customer service for 10 years, most recently as an independent loan signing agent in Nashville. Before this, he was a claims adjuster with State Farm in Johns Creek, Georgia, worked in cash management at Quantum National Bank in Suwanee, Georgia, and was a management trainee at Enterprise Rent-A-Center in Suwanee.
Simpson received his bachelor’s degree in finance from the University of Alabama, and he earned certifications in customer service, hospitality and project management, and human resources from Alison Online Learning. Hogan received his degree in business administration from Mississippi State University.
"Josh and Zach will be great to have on the team with their backgrounds in an array of different sales and customer service roles, and Marc Stevens’ 15-plus years in construction will be invaluable to our maintenance division,” Adam Upton, SEV director of property management, said in a release. “With the 270,000 square feet of property we’ve added to our management roster this year, we are building up our team to meet that need, as well as preparing for further growth in this area.”
Vanderbilt names Camp to oversee center
Janey Camp has been named the director of the Vanderbilt Engineering Center for Transportation and Operational Resiliency
According to a release, VECTOR works on transportation and infrastructure resilience projects using applications and risk management practices.
Camp is a licensed civil engineer in Tennessee and is a member of the American Society of Civil Engineers, the Tennessee Geographic Information Council and the Tennessee Association for State Floodplain Managers. She serves the Nashville community as a member of the ACE Mentors – Nashville Affiliate Board, Mayor Cooper’s Sustainability Advisory Committee, and the Metro Stormwater Management Committee. She served as president of the Tennessee Society of Professional Engineers and has served since 2012 on the ASCE Committee for America’s Infrastructure
“A few key objectives I want to focus on include continued growth in our research portfolio, increasing visibility and recognition of our faculty and graduate students, and further developing mutually beneficial partnerships with diverse agencies and organizations at all levels,” Camp, VU research professor of civil and environmental engineering, told vanderbilt.edu.
Musicians On Call promotes Mullins
Musicians On Call has promoted Mandy Mullins to senior manager of fundraising.
In addition, and according to a release, the nonprofit has hired Jaede Brereton as people operations manager, Peyton Burnstead as fundraising coordinator, Audrey Jadwisiak as program coordinator, Ayleen Bueno as program coordinator, Alli Prestby as creative coordinator and Maddie Williams as executive assistant.
Mullins joined MOC in 2018 as executive operations coordinator and shifted her role to fundraising operations coordinator in 2019 to manage operations and assist with fundraising efforts. She’s also played an integral role in the work of MOC’s DEI Task Force.
“The demand for Musicians On Call’s programs that deliver the healing power of music in hospitals continues to grow at record speed,” Musicians On Call President and CEO Pete Griffin said in the release. “Recognizing Mandy’s great work, along with adding six new talented individuals to our team, will allow MOC to work more expeditiously to meet the increasing demand for our programs across the country.”
Musicians On Call begin operations in 1999.
