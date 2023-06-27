Woodmont Investment Counsel has named Grace Bennett and Lindsay Youngbauer as principals.

Grace Bennett
Lindsay Youngbauer

According to a release, the Nashville independent investment and wealth management firm is now home to five owners and 14 employees following the move.

