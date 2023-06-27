Woodmont Investment Counsel has named Grace Bennett and Lindsay Youngbauer as principals.
Woodmont Investment Counsel has named Grace Bennett and Lindsay Youngbauer as principals.
According to a release, the Nashville independent investment and wealth management firm is now home to five owners and 14 employees following the move.
Bennett and Youngbauer joined Woodmont in 2019, with the firm having grown to manage approximately $1.4 billion for high-net-worth individuals and institutions.
In addition to being named principal, Bennett serves as Woodmont’s first chief strategy officer and will continue leading its investment committee.
Youngbauer joined Woodmont to launch its financial planning initiative. She focuses on estate, philanthropic and retirement planning issues.
“Grace has successfully led us through many important investment and client service initiatives,” Woodmont Principal Will Ed Settle said in the release. “At the same time, she has become a trusted and valuable advisor to our institutional and individual clients.”
Fellow Principal Stephen Frohsin, said Youngbauer has “raised the bar for the level of client commitment, insights, and attention to detail that clients have come to expect.”
Franklin-based Nissan Motor Acceptance Company has appointed Andre Medeiros to the role of vice president, operations.
Medeiros replaces Shishir Bhushan, who has been named division general manager, global sales finance, reporting to Rakesh Kochhar, senior vice president, Nissan Motor Co., Ltd., at the company’s global headquarters in Yokohama, Japan.
Currently serving as managing director, Nissan Renault Finance México, Medeiros has been with the company for 10 years, holding various positions across the sales finance organization in North America and Europe.
Medeiros holds a bachelor’s degree in business administration from Saint Louis University and an MBA degree from the University of Texas.
Medeiros will be based in Irving, Texas, and report to Kevin Cullum, NMAC president.
Big Machine Label Group has named Rachel Burleson director, streaming, musicrow.com reports.
Previously, Burleson served as project manager for the Big Machine Records (BMR) imprint, the artist roster for which includes Tim McGraw, Carly Pearce and Jackson Dean.
Burleson’s resume includes work with Creative Nation, at which she was manager, records and management.
Burleson is a Belmont University graduate.
Send personnel to wwilliams@nashvillepost.com.
