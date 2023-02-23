The Ayers Foundation has named Troy Grant a chief scholars officer and has promoted Dr. Angela Marshall to the role of director of expansion and development for the Ayers Scholars Program.
According to a release, Grant previously served as senior director of college access for the Tennessee Higher Education Commission. Marshall previously worked at the foundation as lead counselor with the Ayers Scholars Program.
The move comes as the nonprofit recently named Burton Williams as CEO.
“With the continued growth of the foundation and the statewide expansion of our Scholars Program, we have the opportunity to look both internally and externally for the leaders we need to continue building on the outstanding work of our exceptionally strong team,” Janet Ayers, the nonprofit’s president, said in the release.
Marshall, a former classroom teacher, has been with the Ayers Scholars Program as a college access counselor since 2018.
Both Grant and Marshall were first-generation college students. Grant earned his bachelor's and master’s degrees at Trevecca Nazarene University in Nashville. Marshall earned her bachelor degree at the University of Tennessee-Martin and her master’s and doctorate degrees from Trevecca Nazarene University.
The Ayers Foundation Scholars Program is a college access and counseling program delivering outsized results for students in more than 20 high schools across 12 rural Tennessee counties. The program serves primarily low-income, first-generation, rural students, and was founded in 1999.
Heritage Group expands investment team
Health care-focused private equity firm Heritage Group has announced the promotion of Matt Tome to vice president.
In addition, and according to a release, the Nashville-based company has added Kevin Ryan as vice president and Franklin Garstin as associate.
Tome joined Heritage in 2019 as an associate. Prior to that, he was an associate in the debt capital markets group at Stephens Inc.
“We are incredibly excited to announce Matt’s well-deserved promotion to vice president. Matt has made meaningful contributions to the firm and created value across all aspects of the investment process, from thematic investment work to post-closing portfolio company value creation,” Lauren Brueggen, Heritage Group partner, said in the release.
Ryan was previously the director of business development for Southern Orthodontic Partners, a Shore Capital portfolio company. Prior to that, he served as an associate at Pharos Capital Group, a health care-focused private equity firm, and started his career as an investment banking analyst with Stephens Inc.
Garstin joined Heritage from Alvarez & Marsal, where he was a senior associate in health care transaction advisory, and previously worked as an associate at Deloitte, where he focused on health care audit work.
Rock Morphis and David McClellan are co-founders of Heritage Group, which has more than $700 million of assets under management. The firm's limited partners collectively operate about 600 hospitals and insure more than 45 million lives.
Triple 8 Management promotes Steele to COO
Samantha Steele has been promoted to chief operating officer at Triple 8 Management, musicrow.com reports.
Steele will help lead a team of 30 managers and marketing/radio professionals.
Steele began working in the music industry in 2008 at Good Time Inc. in 2010. Triple 8 Management acquired Good Time in 2017.
Under Steele’s management, Drew Holcomb has sold more than 350,000 albums. Also, Steele co-founded and produced the Moon River Music Festival with Holcomb and Triple 8 Executive Partner Paul Steele.
George Couri serves as CEO and founder of Triple 8 Management.