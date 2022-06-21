Dell Technologies has announced the promotion of Jamaal Oldham to regional sales director.
Oldham has been with Dell for nearly 10 years, serving in leadership roles in the company’s financial services and medium business sectors, according to a release. With his new role, he will lead more than 60 sales makers and six sales managers.
In addition to his sales duties, Oldham is the co-site director of the company’s Nashville campus alongside Shoshana Samuels. In this role, Oldham and Samuels manage the day-to-day operations of the 1,800-person campus and engage with state and city officials and community partners.
Oldham’s promotion comes as the Nashville site expands its footprint. Since 2017, the site has increased the number of jobs it supports by 174 percent, according to a new report from IHS Markit Economics Consulting.
The report also found that Dell spent more than $271 million with Tennessee-based suppliers over the last several years. In total, Dell Technologies bills itself as having added nearly $2.4 billion in value to Tennessee’s economy.
Oldham is a board member and board secretary of STARS (Students Taking A Right Stand), which assists students, families and schools with prevention, intervention and treatment services to address bullying, substance abuse, violence and social and emotional barriers to success. Samuels, Nashville’s other site director, is a board member of Renewal House, which provides specialized addiction treatment to women and their children.
“We are proud to see the role that Dell Technologies has played in the transformation of the economy in Middle Tennessee, particularly over the last three years,” Oldham said in the release. “We’re here and we’re committed to the site’s growth because we know our impact extends far beyond our physical campus. What’s good for Dell is good for Nashville.”
CT Consultants taps Golias shareholder
CT Consultants has named James Golias a shareholder.
According to a release, Golias has 25 years of experience and began his career with CT in 2013, initially in Northern Ohio and now in the Nashville office as a regional manager.
Golias most recently has managed projects in Franklin and McMinnville related to downtown revitalization and streetscapes. He has also managed several downtown improvement projects in Ohio and Pennsylvania.
Golias is currently working with Spring Hill on the Harvey Park Greenway phase one project, due to be completed in 2023, and works on several projects for Meriwether Lewis Electric Cooperative and Metro Nashville Public Schools.
"James has been vital to growing our Tennessee office by demonstrating leadership and expertise." Dave Wiles, CT Consultants president, said in the release.
Founded in 1922, CT Consultants is home to more than 260 professionals located in Ohio, Kentucky, Pennsylvania, Tennessee and West Virginia.
SmileDirectClub adds Rodriguez as VP of professional relations, marketing
SmileDirectClub has announced the appointment of David Rodriguez as vice president of professional relations and marketing.
According to a release, Rodriguez brings more than 20 years of experience in dental marketing, continuing education and professional relations to SmileDirectClub from creating and scaling programs for Align Technology’s Invisalign product, as well as at Henry Schein Dental and Straumann USA.
At SmileDirectClub, he will cultivate relationships in the dental industry and academia through the company’s Partner Network program.
“We are pleased to welcome David Rodriguez to the SmileDirectClub team and gain his expertise and connections from creating several successful professional relations and education programs,” company Chief Executive Officer and Chairman David Katzman said in the release. “SmileDirectClub’s sentiment with dental professionals has significantly improved over the last two years, and under his leadership we anticipate even further progress that will ignite additional growth of the Partner Network and adoption of our model in the dental industry.”
Since launching in the U.S. in 2014, SmileDirectClub has provided dental care to more than 1.7 million customers.
Send personnel info to wwilliams@nashvillepost.com.
