Nashville-based Reed Public Relations has announced the addition of Tiffany Coletti as an account manager and former intern Kayla Wood as an account coordinator.
In addition, Reed (stylized as “REED”) has promoted Tayhlor Blackwell to senior account manager and Katherine Green to account supervisor.
Coletti and Wood are Reed’s third and fourth hires of the year. The two will coordinate media and influencer relations, marketing, social media and strategic communications campaigns.
Coletti is from San Diego and earned her degree from Northern Arizona University. She has spent the majority of her PR career supporting health, wellness and beauty brands, and her work has been featured in People Magazine and Good Housekeeping. Coletti also has experience in product marketing and has developed several Amazon storefronts for past clients.
Wood is from Maryville, Tennessee, and recently graduated from Lipscomb University, where she served as president of the school’s PRSSA chapter. She began an internship with Reed in 2020 and has worked on crisis communications for senior living centers and coordinating grand openings for Gibson Garage and River Queen Voyages.
“Tiffany and Kayla joined our team at the perfect time,” Lauren Reed, Reed Public Relations president and founder, said in the release. “As our client base grows, we know we can count on them to provide the highest quality service and marketing support. Both Tiffany and Kayla have already done amazing work in their careers, and we can’t wait to see what they accomplish with Reed.”
Kentucky distiller names Lankford EVP
Mary Margo Lankford has been named executive vice president of Dant Crossing and Log Still Distillery as the brands prepare to expand in 2022.
To be based primarily in Nashville, Lankford will manage Dant Crossing’s operations and spirits distribution, overseeing the hospitality, marketing and sales departments.
Lankford has been with Gethsemane, Kentucky-based Dant Crossing and Log Still Distillery since 2019, formerly serving as the chief strategy and brand officer. During her tenure, Log Still’s spirits sales were nearly double what they had projected for 2021. Additionally, Dant Crossing has drawn 25,000-plus visitors since May, and more than 2,000 guests have stayed in Dant Crossing’s on-site accommodations.
Lankford continues to operate as a partner with Nashville-based law firm Rudy Winstead Turner PLLC. She is a graduate of the University of Mississippi, where she earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in journalism and political science, and received her juris doctor degree from Belmont University College of Law. Lankford also serves on the board of directors for Women in Numbers and is an alumna of Leadership Middle Tennessee.
“Mary Margo has played a major role in the growth of Log Still Distillery and Dant Crossing since day one,” company President Wally Dant said in a release. “We are lucky to have her leadership and vision as we prepare for even bigger things in 2022 and beyond.”
Carr welcomes Holland to Tennessee operations
Commercial real estate services provider Carr has announced the addition of Charles Holland to its Tennessee team.
Holland joins Thad Burdette (Knoxville), Jonathan Cullum (Memphis), Patrick Corse, Bryce Very, and Eric Sipperley (Nashville). He will be representing health care providers with lease renewals, purchasing real estate and opening new offices.
Recently featured in Forbes, Inc. and Entrepreneur Magazine, Carr (stylized as “CARR”) represents strictly health care tenants and buyers. The company is now home to 125 agents serving all 50 states.
Send personnel info to wwilliams@nashvillepost.com.
