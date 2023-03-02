Local architecture firm ESa has added four architects and a construction contract administrator, according to a release.
Daniel Judy has been hired as a project manager. He holds both Bachelor of Architecture and Bachelor of Science and Environmental Design degrees from Kent State University.
Shirin Sabbagh obtained a Master of Architecture degree from Azad Art and Architecture University.
Joseph Plummer holds a Bachelor of Science degree in architectural studies with a minor in construction management from Southern Illinois University.
Jennifer Vandercook obtained a Bachelor of Science degree in human environmental sciences in interior design from the University of Alabama.
Tim Bass has been hired as a member of the construction contract administration team. With 27 years of contract administration experience, Bass attended Ohio State University and served in the United States Navy for four years.
Founded in 1961, ESa provides design services in architecture, interior architecture, master planning and space planning for clients primarily in the community and arts, corporate, education, health care, hospitality, residential and senior living sectors.
Fridrich & Clark adds two agents
Fridrich & Clark Realty has announced today Fiona King and Maria Davis Carter have joined the agency.
According to a release, King has closed more than $300 million in transactions. She specializes in high-end residential estates, luxury condominiums, equestrian properties and agricultural properties.
King is a Life Member of the Greater Nashville Realtors Awards of Excellence, including multiple Diamond Elite Awards, putting her consistently in the top 0.05 percent of transaction volume for individual sales in the Middle Tennessee real estate market.
King spent almost 20 years at Worth Properties before joining Fridrich & Clark Realty.
Carter holds a Bachelor of Science degree in mathematics from Tulane University and worked for Delta Air Lines for more than 13 years in IT, auditing, and marketing before beginning her real estate career.
Carter is a member of the National Association of Realtors, Tennessee Realtors, and Greater Nashville Realtors. She most recently worked at RE/MAX
“We are excited to welcome Fiona and Maria to the team and look forward to supporting them as they serve their clients, expand their businesses, and contribute to the industry and the Nashville community,” Steve Fridrich, company president and managing partner, said in the release.
First Freedom Bank promotes Ortlepp
Tatum Ortlepp has been promoted to bank officer and assistant office Manager at the Lebanon office of First Freedom Bank.
In her new role, Ortlepp will have oversight for the training and development of employees and the overall service level of the bank’s largest and most active office. She will continue her responsibilities as shareholder services representative.
Ortlepp joined First Freedom in July 2018 as a financial services representative. She was later promoted to personal banker in 2019 and assumed additional responsibilities as shareholder services representative in 2020.
“Tatum is very deserving of this promotion,” John Lancaster, First Freedom chairman and CEO, said in a release. “Her knowledge and service level exemplifies the First Freedom culture and her passion for customer success is unsurpassed.”
First Freedom Bank, headquartered in Wilson County, was established in 2006. With six locations in Wilson, Putnam and Jackson counties, the company has assets in excess of $600 million and is owned by more than 1,000 shareholders throughout Middle Tennessee.
Send personnel info to wwilliams@nashvillepost.com.