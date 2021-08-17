CareRite Centers has promoted Jana Jones to a regional clinical role as the senior director of nursing throughout Tennessee.
According to a release, Jones (pictured) previously served as director of nursing at Bethany Center for Rehabilitation and Healing on Ocala Drive in West Nashville. She began her career in health care as an intensive care registered nurse in 2004 after graduating from Union University in Jackson, Tennessee. She joined Bethany Center for Rehabilitation and Healing as the director of nursing in 2018, leading the team to a five-star quality of patient care rating by the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services.
“Words cannot express the level of excitement that I have in sharing my experiences to continue supporting and guiding our team members and patients across the state of Tennessee,” Jones said in the release.
CareRite Centers supports patients with post-acute and skilled nursing care in New York, New Jersey, Tennessee, and Florida.
RE/MAX Homes and Estates, Lipman Group, adds veteran agent
RE/MAX Homes and Estates, Lipman Group, has added Dan Murphy as an agent.
A Southern California native, Murphy attended California State University at Hayward majoring in business administration and marketing.
Murphy began his career the real estate business in 2004, working for a small, independent company before joining RE/MAX in 2006. He has sold more than 700 homes in Southern California, and reached the platinum sales level with RE/MAX for each of the past 10 years. He was awarded the lifetime achievement award in 2017 and, in 2019 and 2020, was recognized for being in the top 1 percent of 130,000 RE/MAX agents worldwide.
"Dan is a tremendous addition to the Lipman Group,” Larry Lipman, owner and president of RE/MAX Homes and Estates, Lipman Group, said in the release. “His work ethic and the way he advocates for his clients perfectly aligns with our team’s values, and we are confident he will be an asset to many clients looking to find their dream home.”
Plow Networks welcomes two
Plow Networks has named veteran technology leader Ryan Harris its network services practice director and Bryan Link its executive vice president of products and services.
With more than 15 years of experience in Nashville’s growing tech sector, Harris previously served as the director of operations at The Nexus Group and as a technical lead for the U.S. Department of Defense. At Plow, Harris will be responsible for growing the IT provider’s network services practice and creating best-in-class network solutions for clients.
“Ryan has great experience and an innovator’s eye for tech solutions. He understands how to simplify systems for businesses and drive their technical operations forward,” Brian Law, Plow Networks president and founder, said in the release.
Link, a Nashville native, will be responsible for defining the overall product and technical vision for the company’s offerings.
Previously, Link served as CIO for Advance Financial, a Nashville-based subprime consumer lending company, and as a senior product manager for the online banking division of NCR Corp. in Atlanta.
Prior to joining Advance Financial, Link founded SimpliFi, which built web-based financial planning software for banks and credit unions. SimpliFi won numerous awards, including Finovate’s Best of Show in 2009 and Fast Company’s Most Innovative Company in 2010.
Link received his bachelor’s degree from Austin Peay State University and an MBA degree from Wake Forest University.
“We are excited to bring someone with Bryan’s extensive experience in IT strategy and product management to join our team,” Law said in the release. “Our core value proposition is making hard things simple for our clients, and Bryan has had great success creating, customizing and delivering technology solutions.”
