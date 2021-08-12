The Metropolitan Nashville Airport Authority has named Stacey Nickens as assistant vice president of corporate communications.
According to a release, Nickens (pictured) will serve as the Nashville International Airport (BNA) spokesperson and will be responsible for the organization’s internal and external communications, community relations, special events and campaigns, and the Arts at the Airport program.
Nickens joined BNA in 2019 as director of customer experience. Prior to that, she served as director of client services at local communications agency DVL Seigenthaler/FINN Partners and also worked as marketing manager at Meharry Medical College. She has also worked as the public relations coordinator for the National Civil Rights Museum where she led the organization’s The Freedom Awards.
Nickens is a graduate of the Leadership Academy of Memphis, a member of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, the Nashville Chapter of Jack and Jill, and the Music City (TN) Chapter of The Links. She earned a bachelor’s degree in public relations from the University of Tennessee at Martin.
“[Nickens’] deep experience working with Nashville’s key pillars across public and private organizations makes her the perfect fit for this role,” Doug Kreulen, MNAA president and CEO, said in the release. “As Nashville’s airport, our goal is to reflect the energy, creativity and soul of Music City, and Stacey has embodied that mindset every day since first joining us at BNA.”
The Metropolitan Nashville Airport Authority operates Nashville International Airport and John C. Tune Airport.
SomeraRoad adds two to local office
New York-based commercial real estate firm SomeraRoad has announced that Andrew Donchez, director of development, and Andrew Marchetti, vice president of acquisitions and development, have relocated to Nashville.
According to a release, Donchez oversees and spearheads the firm’s ground-up development platform with a current pipeline of multifamily projects, in excess of $1 billion in total cost.
Donchez has over 15 years of experience in development, previously serving as vice president of development for Mill Creek Residential Trust after building RXR Realty's development platform.
Donchez received a B.S. degree in accounting from the Pennsylvania State University.
Marchetti oversees projects in Louisville, the Washington D.C. metro area, St. Louis and Chicago. Previously, he was a senior analyst at Ackman-Ziff Real Estate Group, a real estate capital advisory firm. There he was tasked with raising debt, equity and opportunity zone capital on behalf of institutional clients.
Marchetti began his career with Circle K Stores and received a B.S. degree in accounting and finance from Florida State University.
Locally, SomeraRoad is based in Wedgewood-Houston.
“SomeraRoad’s commercial real estate investment and development operation is expanding rapidly,” Ian Ross, company founder and principal, said in the release. “The opportunity to grow our presence in Nashville both as an investment market and as a strategic hub from which we can execute projects around the country is extremely attractive to us. There is much more to come for SomeraRoad in Nashville, we’re committed to this city for the long-term and excited to expand the leadership team in our second home.”
Since its founding in 2016, SomeraRoad has executed more than $2 billion in total transactions across more than 50 markets. In Nashville, the company is undertaking Paseo South Gulch and several multi-family developments in Wedgewood-Houston.
Other Nashville-based SomeraRoad leadership includes Jonathon Reeser, director of acquisitions, and Joe LeMense Jr., vice president of asset management.
Lee & Associates adds Neveau
The Franklin office of commercial real estate company Lee & Associates Nashville has added Kyle Neveau.
According to a release, Neveau brings a background in office property transactions (including leasing and owner-user and investment sales) from his previous role at Kidder Mathews.
“[Neveau’s] focus and ability to close deals, as he has done in the past with his previous firm, bodes well for our continued growth and increased presence in the Nashville commercial real estate market,” Dave Howard, president and CEO of Lee & Associates Atlanta, said in the release. “Our team of top-notch agents are already working on some large assignments in Nashville and we are excited to continue our growth.”
