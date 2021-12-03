Erin Calipari, assistant professor of pharmacology and member of the Vanderbilt Center for Addiction Research, has been named a dean’s faculty fellow of the VU School of Medicine Basic Sciences.
Started in 2020, the program is designed to recognize the efforts of faculty in the early stages of their career, according to Vanderbilt.edu.
Calipari received her Ph.D. in neuroscience in 2013 from the Wake Forest University School of Medicine. She went on to complete her postdoctoral training at the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai, where she used genetic techniques to understand the molecular mechanisms by which drugs dysregulate the brain and behavior. Following her arrival at Vanderbilt in 2017, Calipari’s current work focuses on understanding dopamine and how gender differences in brain function make women particularly vulnerable to substance use disorder.
“Erin has made a great start at Vanderbilt by building an internationally recognized research program and creating a strong environment for training students and postdocs,” Larry Marnett, dean of basic sciences, told Vanderbilt.edu. “Naming her a Dean’s Faculty Fellow provides discretionary funds to enable her to pursue exciting new ideas to enhance the impact of her program.”
Southwestern sees ownership change with investment group
The management team and key advisors of the Southwestern Investment Group have acquired all outstanding equity interests of that entity (SWIG) from the Southwestern Family of Companies (SWFC).
SWIG will operate under the Southwestern name while it completes the development of its own distinct brand, according to a release.
Mercer Capital provided transaction consulting services to SWFC. SWIG was advised by Optima Group, Inc.
SWIG includes over 60 advisers managing more than $5 billion for more than 13,000 clients across the country as of October. The firm retains its current team of advisers, many of whom have been with SWIG since its founding in 2002. The transaction will complete the transition of SWIG to an independently-owned RIA.
“None of this would be possible without the support and dedication of the entire SWIG and SWFC team,” Jeff Dobyns, SWIG CEO, said in the release. “We look forward to this opportunity to continue to grow while staying true to our roots.”
LP adds Houston exec to board
Nashville-based LP Building Solutions has added Jose Bayardo to its board of directors.
Bayardo is senior vice president and chief financial officer of Houston-based NOV Inc. (NYSE: NOV), a global provider of technology and equipment to the energy industry. The 28,000-employee company operates in more than 60 countries.
Prior to joining NOV in 2015, Bayardo served as SVP of Resource and Business Development at Continental Resources and spent nine years in various roles, including as SVP, CFO and treasurer, at Complete Production Services. Before that, he was an investment banker with J.P. Morgan Securities.
"With Jose's experience, expertise and perspective, he will be a valuable addition to our Board." LP CEO Brad Southern said in the release. "He has successfully navigated several corporate transformations and brings a wealth of experience in finance, strategic planning, mergers and acquisitions, and shareholder value creation."
Bayardo holds a Bachelor of Science degree in chemical engineering from the University of Texas, a Master of Engineering Management degree from the McCormick School of Engineering at Northwestern University and a Master of Business Administration degree from the Kellogg Graduate School of Management at Northwestern University. He also serves as a member of the University of Texas McKetta Department of Chemical Engineering's External Advisory Council.
Impact100 Nashville donates $204K to local nonprofits
Local nonprofit Impact100 Nashville has awarded $102,000 grants each to Mending Hearts Inc. and Tennessee Kids Belong.
Almost 60 nonprofits participated in a competitive grants review process that included written proposals assessed by Impact100 members. A smaller group of eight semi-finalists participated in virtual site visits and then four finalists presented to members during the organization’s annual virtual Voting Event and Celebration who selected the winners on Nov. 4.
“We congratulate both Mending Hearts and Tennessee Kids Belong for the incredible work they do to make a positive difference in the lives of women and children in Middle Tennessee,” Michele Herlein, president, board of directors of Impact100 Nashville, said in a release. “We’re proud to award these deserving nonprofits with funds to help them support the community in a sustainable way.”
Impact100 Nashville was founded in 2014 and has awarded $572,000 since its inception. Impact100 Nashville is one of more than 60 chapters in cities across the United States.
