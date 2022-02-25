The Tennessee Business Roundtable has announced the election of nine directors led by Baptist Memorial Health Care’s Keith Norman of Memphis as 2022 chair.
Norman, who serves as vice president/chief government affairs and community relations officer for Baptist, previously served the Roundtable as its elected regional vice president for West Tennessee.
Joining Norman as directors elected by the Roundtable membership are:
• Chair-Elect: Mike Harrell, Latitude Advisors - Chattanooga
• Immediate Past Chair: Matt Kisber, Silicon Ranch Corp. - Nashville
• Secretary: M. Edward Jett, MBI Companies Inc. - Knoxville
• Treasurer: Dr. Nassar Nassar, Savant Learning Systems - Martin
• General Counsel: Wm. A. "Zan" Blue, Jr., Constangy - Nashville
• RVP-West: Mike McWherter, Central Distributors - Jackson (2022)
• RVP-Middle: Steve Wilson, UnitedHealthcare - Brentwood (2022-23)
• RVP-East: Jordan Mollenhour, Mollenhour Gross - Knoxville (2022-24)
“By expanding the Roundtable to include a more diverse membership, we will strengthen Tennessee’s workforce as well as our economy, improve educational performance, make health care a benefit for all, and advocate for policies that support our state’s business climate and invite others to participate in Tennessee’s business-friendly environment,” Norman said in a release.
TPAC announces board officers
Tennessee Performing Arts Center has announced appointments and officers to its 2021-22 Board of Directors, including the naming of Dr. Phil Wenk as board chairman.
Wenk serves as president and CEO of Delta Dental of Tennessee.
Other new board members include Harry Allen, co-founder and chief relationship officer at Studio Bank; Victor Berrios, president and CEO of Jani-King of Nashville; and Alexia Poe, senior member of The Ingram Group.
The newcomers join returning members Ronald L. Corbin, Ansel L. Davis, Emanuel J. Eads, Kevin Hartley, Robert Hebert, Melvin Malone, Steve Mason, Nathan Poss, Adam Sansiveri, Todd Shipley, Andrew Tavi, Rhonda Taylor, Claire Tucker and Gail Williams.
Additional officers include Jim Schmitz as vice chairman, J. Reginald Hill as treasurer, Sheila Gibson as secretary, Martha R. Ingram as at-large executive, and Tracy Kane as immediate past chair.
Capitol View captures design award
Mixed-use urban district Capitol View has earned a gold award, the highest possible honor, via the 2021 ICSC Global Design and Development Awards.
Developed by Boyle Investment Company, Northwood Ravin and Northwestern Mutual, Capitol View anchors downtown’s North Gulch. Cooper Carry was the architect, with The Lighting Practice having designed the lighting. Hoar Construction providing general contracting and Barge Design oversaw civil engineering. Kiser Vogrin was the architect for the landscaping and public realm.
“We sought to truly build community at Capitol View, to create a neighborhood that would blend with and enhance the surrounding area and serve the Nashville community,” Mark Traylor, Boyle partner, said in the release. “From the width of the sidewalks to retailer patios, to free parking and ease of access, Capitol View was designed with the user’s experience in mind.”
Capitol View brought the first full-service grocery store to downtown Nashville when Publix opened in October 2019. The district also offers Frankie Pierce Park and the Trolley Park green space while connecting to the city’s greenway system.
ICSC (International Council of Shopping Centers) is headquartered in New York.
Send info to wwilliams@nashvillepost.com.
