Mployer adds Steve Strickland as CTO Employee benefits software company strengthens C-suite with addition of former HealthTrust data engineer William Williams William Williams Author twitter Author email Oct 26, 2026 Oct 26, 2026 Updated 19 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp LinkedIn SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp LinkedIn SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp LinkedIn SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Gift this article New subscriber benefit! Copied to clipboard Out of gifts for the month Unfortunately you've used all of your gifts this month. Your counter will reset on the first day of next month. Share this article paywall-free Email Copy Link Nashville-based employee benefits and insurance services provider Mployer has announced the addition of Steve Strickland as chief technology officer.A press release does not note whom Strickland replaces or if the position is new to the software and data company. Steve Strickland Photo: Mployer × This page requires Javascript. Javascript is required for you to be able to read premium content. Please enable it in your browser settings. kAm$EC:4<=2?5 AC6G:@FD=J H@C<65 2D 2 52E2 6?8:?66C H:E9 w62=E9%CFDE !6C7@C>2?46 vC@FA[ 2? wrp w62=E942C6 277:=:2E6 E92E C2?<D 2>@?8 E96 ?2E:@?VD =2C86DE 962=E942C6 8C@FA AFC492D:?8 @C82?:K2E:@?D]k^AmkAmpE |A=@J6C[ $EC:4<=2?5 =625D E649?@=@8J 677@CED 7@C E96 4@>A2?JVD A=2E7@C>[ :?4=F5:?8 r2E2=JDE[ x?D:89ED[ ':DE2[ !F=D6 2?5 pE=2D] w:D AC:@C:E:6D :?4=F56 D42=:?8 E96 4@>A2?JVD px 42A23:=:E:6D 2?5 6IA2?5:?8 :ED 52E2 A=2E7@C>]k^AmkAm$EC:4<=2?5 9@=5D 2 32496=@C’D 568C66 :? 4@>AFE6C :?7@C>2E:@? DJDE6>D 7C@> tI46=D:@C &?:G6CD:EJ 2?5 2? 2DD@4:2E6’D 568C66[ 2=D@ :? rx$[ 7C@> }2D9G:==6 $E2E6 r@>>F?:EJ r@==686]k^AmkAmQ$E6G6 :D @?6 @7 E96 >@DE E2=6?E65 962=E942C6 E649?@=@8J =6256CD :? E96 4@F?ECJ[” qC:2? uC66>2?[ rt~ @7 |A=@J6C[ D2:5 :? E96 C6=62D6]k^AmkAm“w6 ,92D. DA6?E 9:D 42C66C @? E96 AC@G:56C D:56[ 3F:=5:?8 E96 A=2E7@C>D 369:?5 AFC492D:?8 564:D:@?D 7@C 962=E9 DJDE6>D ?2E:@?2==J] $E6G6 ?@H 3C:?8D E92E D42=6 2?5 AC64:D:@? E@ E96 S`]d EC:==:@? 6>A=@J6C\DA@?D@C65 962=E942C6 2?5 :?DFC2?46 >2C<6E] w:D A246 2?5 :?E6==64E[ A2:C65 H:E9 H92E px >2<6D A@DD:3=6 ?@H[ H:== C2:D6 H92E @FC A2CE?6CD 2C6 23=6 E@ 5@ 7@C E96 6>A=@J6CD 2?5 6>A=@J66D E96J D6CG6]Qk^AmkAmw2G:?8 368F? @A6C2E:@?D :? a_a_[ |A=@J6C 3:==D :ED6=7 2D E96 ?2E:@?VD =2C86DE :?56A6?56?E A=2E7@C> 2==@H:?8 6>A=@J6CD E@ C6D62C49[ C6G:6H 2?5 6G2=F2E6 :?DFC2?46 3C@<6CD]k^Am Facebook Twitter WhatsApp LinkedIn SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Health Care Business Technology Mployer C-suite William Williams Author twitter Author email Follow William Williams Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Trending 12South building sells for $6.9M Tennessee Supreme Court denies private equity ownership of law firms Report notes Boring construction could cause sinkholes Bastion, Locust, Catbird Seat earn stars at Nashville’s first Michelin Ceremony Metro moves forward with Fairgrounds solar facility