Nashville-based health care-focused venture capital firm Rubicon Founders has added former naviHealth Chief Financial Officer Tony Hughes as a partner.
At naviHealth, Hughes also served as chief strategy officer and was responsible for leading new health plan and health system business opportunities. He also specialized in managed care mergers and acquisitions.
Most recently, Hughes served as director of corporate development at WellCare Health Plans and, prior to that, as director of corporate development and investor relations for HealthSpring.
“Tony is a leader amongst his peers with deep experience in finance and capital markets, and with his impressive knowledge and insights,” Adam Boehler, Rubicon Founders CEO, said in the release. “He will help us build and grow transformational health care companies.”
Rubicon's portfolio companies include Evergreen Nephrology, Honest Medical Group and U.S. Medical Management. The company was founded in April 2021 by Boehler, a former official with the administration of then-President Donald Trump (read more here).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.