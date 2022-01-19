Tony Hughes art

Tony Hughes

Nashville-based health care-focused venture capital firm Rubicon Founders has added former naviHealth Chief Financial Officer Tony Hughes as a partner.

At naviHealth, Hughes also served as chief strategy officer and was responsible for leading new health plan and health system business opportunities. He also specialized in managed care mergers and acquisitions.

Most recently, Hughes served as director of corporate development at WellCare Health Plans and, prior to that, as director of corporate development and investor relations for HealthSpring.

“Tony is a leader amongst his peers with deep experience in finance and capital markets, and with his impressive knowledge and insights,” Adam Boehler, Rubicon Founders CEO, said in the release. “He will help us build and grow transformational health care companies.”

Rubicon's portfolio companies include Evergreen Nephrology, Honest Medical Group and U.S. Medical Management. The company was founded in April 2021 by Boehler, a former official with the administration of then-President Donald Trump (read more here).

