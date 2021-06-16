Nashville-based Guaranty Home Mortgage Corp. has named two employees as senior vice presidents of mortgage operations and has welcomed a chief analytics officer.
According to a release, Bernita Hill and Karen DeChellis have been promoted to serve in the SVP roles, with Michael George added as CAO.
DeChellis (on right in photo) offers about 20 years’ experience in the mortgage lending industry and has held several positions in Guaranty's wholesale and retail channels, including those involving processing and inside sales and management. Also, she has served as an account executive.
She joined GHMC in 2020 from Franklin American Mortgage Co., which is now owned by Citizens Bank. She is a graduate of Clarion University with a degree in speech communication and is a member of the Mortgage Brokers Association.
Hill (on left in photo) offers more than 34 years of experience in mortgage lending. At GHM, she was previously responsible for overseeing the post-closing operations while also managing a warehouse line and delivering bulk loan sales to government entities.
Hill is a graduate of Life Christian University with an associate degree in theology.
George, who brings more than 23 years’ experience within the industry, joins Guaranty from Texas-based First Guaranty Mortgage, at which he served as vice president of wholesale operations. He previously spent 13 years at Franklin American Mortgage, managing centralized support groups and overseeing operations for the company’s Western division. George has also held roles as an account executive, branch manager, area sales manager and wholesale branch manager.
George is a member of the National Association of Mortgage Brokers and is a Certified ScrumMaster. He is a graduate of the University of Texas with a degree in economics and business foundation.
Headquartered in Peabody Plaza in Rolling Mill Hill, Guaranty Home Mortgage also operates in Georgia, Massachusetts, Pennsylvania, Michigan, Missouri and Florida.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.