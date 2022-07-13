Officials with Four Seasons Hotel and Private Residences Nashville announced Wednesday the appointment of Aniello “Nello” Turco as executive restaurant chef.
According to a release, Turco will oversee the SoBro building’s flagship food and beverage business, Mimo Restaurant and Bar. The restaurant is billed as “an elevated Southern Italian dining concept fused with local Southern influences.”
The hotel and Mimo will open in September and offer an address of 100 Demonbreun St.
Born in Naples, Italy, Nello at age 24 began working in Michelin-starred restaurants, including those by noted French chef Alain Ducasse. In London, he worked with chef Marco Calenzo (former chef de cuisine at Mio in Beijing), who offered him a sous chef position at the Michelin-starred Apsleys.
Turco also spent two years at Michelin-starred Noma in Copenhagen and most recently worked five years at Mio Restaurant at Four Seasons Hotel Beijing, including as chef de cuisine. The restaurant was awarded a Michelin star in 2020 under his leadership.
“Chef Nello is passionate about great food and flavors, he cooks from the heart with energy and creativity, and he understands what the Four Seasons brand represents, having earned a Michelin star at Mio Restaurant at Four Seasons Hotel Beijing,” Richard Poskanzer, Four Seasons Hotel and Private Residences Nashville general manager, said in the release. “Under his leadership, Mimo will be a recurring destination for those seeking flavor, hospitality, and communal experience built around fantastic dishes.”
Turco said it will be “exhilarating” to further his culinary worked fueled by his Italian heritage via a restaurant located in the South.
“I always say the real Italy can be often best found outside of Italy,” he said, “because it is an experience based around people and soul. My goal is for the real Italy to be found at Mimo.”
