Naples, Florida-based construction management company DeAngelis Diamond has named Kris Duran its Nashville division manager.
The position is not new to the company, but a release does not note whom Duran replaces.
Duran is transitioning into the role from her current title as executive project manager at Berry Farm Town Center Apartments. She brings more than 20 years of construction leadership experience, leading teams in completing approximately $700 million in construction projects throughout Middle Tennessee. Duran’s background includes experience in multifamily, health care, commercial and educational projects.
Duran serves on boards of the Middle Tennessee Chapter of the U.S. Green Building Council, the National Association of Women in Construction and AEC Power Women.
“We are excited to have Kris’s widely respected leadership and success in building large complex projects as she leads our Nashville team of high performers and further expands the DeAngelis Diamond brand throughout the Tennessee region,” David Diamond, company CEO, said in the release. “Kris and her team are committed to providing our clients and all project stakeholders with the best building experience they’ve ever had.”
DeAngelis Diamond offers more than 25 years of general contracting experience.
