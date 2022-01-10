The Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta has announced the 2022 board of directors for the Nashville branch, with four members from the area and three based in East Tennessee.
Two of the seven members are new to the board:
• Amanda Hite, president of STR in Hendersonville. Hite is a board member at the American Hotel and Lodging Association and the U.S. Travel Association. She is a graduate of Birmingham-Southern College.
• Marshall Crawford, president and chief executive officer of The Housing Fund Inc. in Nashville. Crawford previously served as the chair of the CEO Advisory Committee at the Center for Nonprofit Management in Nashville and as a member of Leadership Tennessee. He holds a master's degree in public administration from the University of Nebraska at Omaha and a bachelor's degree in finance from Western Kentucky University.
Reappointments and remaining members include:
• Thomas Zacharia, laboratory director of Oak Ridge National Laboratory and president and CEO of UT-Battelle LLC in Oak Ridge
• Leif Murphy, president and CEO of TeamHealth Holdings Inc. in Knoxville
• Matthew Bourlakas, president and CEO of Goodwill Industries of Middle Tennessee Inc. in Nashville
• Amber Krupacs, chief financial officer and executive vice president of Clayton Homes in Maryville
• Amanda Mathis, chief financial officer of Bridgestone Americas Inc. in Nashville
Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta branch directors provide economic information from their industries and the branch territory to the district bank's president and head office directors. The latter use the information in discussing monetary policy options and making discount rate recommendations.
