Buffkin/Baker announced Wednesday the addition of Marcia Rice as a principal.
Rice will support the firm’s health care practice, with the announcement following Buffkin/Baker having recently appointed David Ballard as chief clinical officer in its Dallas health care practice (read here).
With more than 11 years of experience in personnel recruiting, Rice previously was a physician recruiter for Ascension Saint Thomas.
Rice has held various executive roles with the Tennessee Medical Association Alliance for 26 years, serving as state president in 2000. In addition, she has been a member of the board of the Tennessee Medical Education Fund, the Tennessee Medical Foundation’s physicians health peer review committee and the advisory board for One Generation Away (a nonprofit focused on food insecurity).
Rice graduated summa cum laude from Middle Tennessee State University and holds a master’s degree in early childhood education from Tennessee Tech.
“[Rice’s] depth of experience in physician and health care recruiting provides her with a strong foundation to provide quality service and deliver outstanding results,” Craig Buffkin, managing partner, said in the release. “Her expertise in physician recruiting will add substantial depth to our team.”
