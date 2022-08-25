Bolingbook, Illinois-based Beko Home Appliances, the American subsidiary of manufacturer Arçelik, has tapped Justin Reinke to serve in the newly created position of vice president of marketing.
According to a release, Reinke, a 22-year marketing industry veteran, will split his time between the Nashville area and Beko U.S.’s recently expanded U.S. headquarters, warehouse and parts inventory complex in Bolingbrook.
Reinke, who will report to Beko U.S. President Zack Elkin, replaces Salih (Sazi) Bugay, who will now concentrate on product design, development and strategy and in the product build-out of the company’s Healthy Kitchen initiative.
Reinke comes to Beko from TruGreen, a lawn and yard care provider, at which he served as vice president of product management, brand marketing and PR. Previously, he worked as director of brand and product marketing for Bridgestone. Before that, Reinke spent 14 years in the appliance industry, most recently at Samsung Electronics, where he was director of product marketing for Samsung’s U.S. refrigeration category. He also led refrigeration marketing and sales at Whirlpool Corporation for more than a decade, starting as a senior buyer and working his way up to become refrigeration product and category director.
Reinke received his bachelor’s degree in marketing from Michigan State University and an MBA degree from the University of Notre Dame. A resident of Brentwood, he has served on the boards of Habitat for Humanity of Williamson County and is a member of marketing advisory councils for Notre Dame and the Association of National Advertisers.
Four Seasons taps director of food/beverage, restaurant GM
The Four Seasons Hotel and Private Residences Nashville, anticipated to open this September, has named Alex Hernandez as director of food and beverage and Molly Allen as restaurant general manager for Mimo Restaurant and Bar.
In addition, and according to a release, the hotel has tapped Michael Geffin as bar manager, Zachary Bryant as pastry chef and David Gutierriez as sous chef.
The five will team with recently announced Michelin-starred Chef Aniello “Nello” Turco.
“We have attracted highly talented and passionate food and beverage professionals to create exceptional dining experiences throughout the hotel and within our signature restaurant, Mimo Restaurant & Bar,” Richard Poskanzer, Four Seasons Hotel Nashville GM, said in the release. “Every inch of the property from Mimo to in-room dining, to our incredible event spaces, will offer world-class selections with exciting takes on classic dishes, alongside fresh and creative seasonal options. We’re thrilled to welcome aboard a seasoned staff that will allow us to deliver on the highest of culinary standards while creating memorable experiences from breakfast to dinner that only Four Seasons can offer.”
Hernandez began his career in San Francisco. He worked alongside Chef George Morrone at Fifth Floor and Redwood Park and with Chef Ron Siegel at Masa’s.
His transition to luxury resorts began with five years at The Ritz-Carlton, San Francisco, before he opened Cavallo Point Lodge and its flagship restaurant Murray Circle, which won a Michelin star within three months. He then spent 11 years as the director of events for Meadowood Spa and Resort in Napa Valley.
Prior to joining Four Seasons Hotel Nashville, Hernandez worked as the director of food and beverage for Hotel Jerome, an Auberge Resorts property in Aspen, Colorado.
Allen began her hospitality career with Four Seasons in Hawaii at Four Seasons Resort Oahu at Ko Olina. During her year-long stint at the resort, she led the launch of the wine program at the Hokulea coffee and wine bar and served as its manager. From there, she served in positions at Hyatt Regency Lost Pines Resort and Spa in Cedar Creek, Texas; Viceroy Snowmass Resort and Spa in Snowmass Village, Colorado; and The Farnam, Autograph Collection in Omaha, Nebraska.
A native New Yorker, Allen holds a Bachelor of Arts degree in theater arts from University of Arizona and a Master of Business Administration degree from Syracuse University.
Buffkin / Baker names Ballard to oversee Dallas office
Brentwood-based Buffkin / Baker, a partner-led executive personnel search firm, has announced the addition of Dr. David Ballard as chief clinical officer in its health care practice in Dallas.
According to a release, Ballard will focus on health systems, AAMC institutions, not-for-profit and for-profit hospital and medical groups with physician executive and health care executive searches.
Ballard is the past president of the International Society for Quality in Healthcare and received the distinguished alumnus awards from the University of North Carolina Schools of Medicine and Public Health in 2008 and 2019.
A scholar in health care quality and value, Ballard has written two books on health care quality leadership.
Ballard previously served as chief quality officer of Baylor Scott & White Health. Additionally, he has held leadership roles at Emory University, the University of Virginia and the Mayo Clinic.
Ballard completed five degrees with honors in economics, public health, epidemiology, medicine and business at the University of North Carolina, where he was a John Motley Morehead Scholar. He is a board-certified internist, having completed his residency training in internal medicine at the Mayo Clinic.
“David is a welcome addition to the Buffkin / Baker team. His extensive health care experience provides us with a strong foundation to provide quality service for our clients seeking today’s leading physician, nursing, and health care executives,” said Craig Buffkin, managing partner. “Dr. Ballard brings a unique set of leadership skills, and his background as a physician leader in academic health science centers such as the University of Virginia and Emory University, as well as in large health care systems such as Mayo Clinic and Baylor Scott and White Health, will add substantial depth to our team, strengthen our capabilities and allow us to serve our clients at an even higher level.”
Send personnel info to wwilliams@nashvillepost.com.
