Bolingbook, Illinois-based Beko Home Appliances, the American subsidiary of manufacturer Arçelik, has tapped Justin Reinke to serve in the newly created position of vice president of marketing.

Justin_1.jpg

Justin Reinke

According to a release, Reinke, a 22-year marketing industry veteran, will split his time between the Nashville area and Beko U.S.’s recently expanded U.S. headquarters, warehouse and parts inventory complex in Bolingbrook.

Screen Shot 2022-08-24 at 10.49.03 AM.png

David Ballard

