Engineering and consulting firm Smith Seckman Reid Inc. has announced the appointment of Susan Osterberg as president and CEO.
Osterberg’s promotion to president was effective Feb. 1, and she will succeed Steve Lane as CEO on Sept. 1. Lane will remain with the company as board chair through the end of the year.
“When I made the decision to retire this year, it was important for myself and the board to select a CEO from within our ESOP-owned firm, one who fit the traits fundamental to our firm’s future,” Lane said in a release. “In Susan, we have a leader who is a strategic thinker, smart, visionary and committed to employee growth and well-being. I look forward to introducing her to many of our clients and mentoring her these next few months as we make this transition in leadership.”
Osterberg was named chief operating officer in 2011 and first joined the company in 2011 as vice president of human resources. She was named to the board of directors in 2017. Lane joined the company in 1983.
Based in Nashville, SSR is employee-owned and has additional offices in Texas, Ohio, Florida, Illinois, North Carolina, Georgia and Colorado.