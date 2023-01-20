The Nashville office of Cushman & Wakefield has announced the addition of Sushil Puria as an executive director within the company’s national health care advisory practice.
Based locally, Puria will join Travis Ives and Gino Lollio focusing on sourcing and executing health care capital markets transactions nationally for the Chicago-based real estate services firm, according to a release. He will support the firm’s clients related to health care systems, physician practices and ancillary health services providers.
Puria offers nearly 15 years of experience acquiring medical office buildings across the U.S. He most recently served as a first vice president at Nashville-based Healthcare Realty, which bills itself as the nation’s largest publicly traded medical office REIT. While at Healthcare Realty, Puria led the sourcing and acquisition of $2.26 billion worth of health care real estate.
Puria holds a Master of Business Administration degree from the Vanderbilt University Owen Graduate School of Management.
“Sushil is a strategic addition to our Healthcare Capital Markets Team,” Lorie Damon, Cushman & Wakefield national leader for health care advisory, said in the release. “His depth of expertise and industry insight will further enhance our health care platform and our ability to deliver unmatched expertise and services to clients.”
Cushman & Wakefield’s U.S. health care capital markets team members offer nearly 50 years of combined experience and have collectively closed more than $4.3 billion of health care real estate transactions.