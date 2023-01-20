The Nashville office of Cushman & Wakefield has announced the addition of Sushil Puria as an executive director within the company’s national health care advisory practice.

Based locally, Puria will join Travis Ives and Gino Lollio focusing on sourcing and executing health care capital markets transactions nationally for the Chicago-based real estate services firm, according to a release. He will support the firm’s clients related to health care systems, physician practices and ancillary health services providers.

Sushil Puria

