Cumberland Trust has named Shannon McGarrity as senior vice president and managing director of business development.
According to a release, McGarrity is part of the Nashville-based independent trust firm’s senior management team and will oversee its business development in the St. Louis and Midwest markets.
McGarrity has more than 16 years of experience in the financial services industry. Prior to joining Cumberland Trust, he worked as a financial consultant at Fidelity Investments in Chesterfield, Missouri. Previously, he served as regional sales manager at Scottrade/TD Ameritrade.
McGarrity earned a B.S. degree in finance from the University of Memphis.
“[McGarrity] is a strong addition to our company. And I am confident that with his extensive management experience in the financial services industry, he will lead the business development team well,” Michelle Diamond, Cumberland Trust chief development officer, said in the release.
Cumberland Trust has about $5.6 billion in assets under administration. In addition to Nashville, the company operates offices in Atlanta, Austin, Chattanooga, Dallas, Knoxville, Memphis, Philadelphia, St. Louis and Tampa-St. Petersburg.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.