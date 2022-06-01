Nashville-based Icon Entertainment Group — which owns and operates the Johnny Cash Museum and live magic venue House of Cards, among other downtown attractions — has named Ryan Cowell as president.
According to a release, Cowell previously served as Icon’s CFO for four years. He is chair of the Nashville District Merchants and sits as the vice chair of the District Board.
Cowell steps into the president role previously held by, according to the Icon website, Darrell Talbert.
Entrepreneur, collector and real estate investor Bill Miller founded Icon, which also owns Patsy Cline Museum, Nudie's Honky Tonk, Johnny Cash's Bar & BBQ and Skull's Rainbow Room. The six operational businesses operate from downtown Nashville buildings with a collective more than 110,000 square feet.
Icon also plans Sinatra Bar & Lounge, The Southern Turf Lofts, The Southern Turf Club and an East Nashville concept.
“Ryan has been with us since we opened the Johnny Cash Museum and has been part of all our growth and expansion since,” Miller, who serves as CEO of the company, said in the release. “My family has known Ryan for many years, going back to when all of us lived in Corona, California. He’s very knowledgeable in all phases of the hospitality industry and no one deserves this promotion more than he does. He’s been a huge asset to us and we look forward to this next phase of his career.”
