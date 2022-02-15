Nashville-based CapStar Financial Holdings has announced Michael Fowler has resumed his role as executive vice president and chief financial officer and Amy Goodin will serve as chief risk officer and corporate secretary.
According to a release, Fowler returned to the positions after stepping down (transitioning to the role of treasurer) in fall 2020 for family reasons.
Fowler replaces Denis Duncan, who served as CFO during the period and has retired.
Fowler has more than 40 years of banking and finance experience having served in senior financial roles at a number of regional banks including Texas Commerce, Capital One and IBERIABANK.
Goodin will oversee legal, regulatory relations, insurance, internal audit, vendor management, compliance and information security.
Goodin joined the company in 2000 after having overseen human resources, compliance and internal audit at Athens Federal Community Bank (which was acquired by CapStar in 2018).
Goodin graduated with a bachelor’s degree in business administration from Tennessee Wesleyan University.
