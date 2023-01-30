Built Technologies announced Monday the hiring of e-commerce industry veteran James Chen as chief technology officer.
According to a spokesperson for the Nashville-based provider of construction and real estate finance technology software, Chen will be based in Seattle and spend time in the Nashville. He replaces Bill Parker, the Linkedin page for whom notes left the company in August 2022.
Chen has experience in marketplace, logistics and B2B technology, having held senior management positions at Amazon and Rakuten. Most recently, he worked as CTO at Flexport.
While at Amazon, Chen served as director of technology for both Amazon Shipping and Amazon Global Logistics. Prior to that, he was a senior executive officer at Rakuten for more than six years, developing the company’s global e-commerce platform. He also helped establish the San Francisco Agile Development Center, an organization pursuing technology innovation and global development coordination.
Chen earned a Bachelor of Science degree in computer science and electrical engineering from Massachusetts Institute of Technology.
Chen joins Built following the company’s recent additions of digital payments industry official Bora Chung and software engineering veteran Matt Marenghi to its board of advisers.
"James is a widely respected technology leader with an impressive track record of driving operational excellence at global marketplace and logistics companies," Built CEO Chase Gilbert said in a release. "His breadth of experience as a B2B product visionary and technical strategist will translate into delivering exponential value for Built customers. James' history of innovating through a people-first approach makes him a perfect fit for the culture that we have developed."
According to the release, the Built Technologies platform is used by more than 250 North American lenders and asset managers, and thousands of developers, home builders and contractors.