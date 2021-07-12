Nashville-based Bell Construction has hired Alexzondra Fleetwood as human resources director and Shane Tresch as project executive.
According to a release, the two join the company's senior leadership team.
Fleetwood, who succeeds Peggy Harris, has eight years of HR experience at CHOC Children’s Hospital in Mission Viejo, California. She will oversee the recruitment and hiring of construction management, field operations and corporate personnel as well as develop and manage culture and employee satisfaction and development programs, DEI initiatives and employee benefits.
Fleetwood earned her bachelor’s degree in business administration and human resources from California State University at Fullerton.
“Our team is the primary reason we’ve continued to grow over the past 50-plus years, and Alexzondra’s expertise is vital as we continue building and developing the best team in the region,” Keith Pyle, Bell's president, said in the release.
Tresch has 26 years of experience in the construction industry, most recently serving as senior project manager at James McHugh Construction Co.. He has worked on award-winning and LEED-certified projects in the multifamily housing and hotel sectors. He will help lead Bell’s lodging sector.
As a project executive, Tresch will serve as the primary liaison between Bell and project architects, owners and major trade partners to ensure client satisfaction.
Tresch holds a construction management degree from Fullerton College as well as an associated general contractors project management certificate and an integrated project delivery CIFE/PPI VDC certificate from Stanford University.
“We are rapidly expanding our multifamily project footprint and capabilities, and we’re confident that Shane’s deep experience leading projects across a diverse spectrum of projects will help us continue to reach our goals for years to come,” Pyle said.
Since its founding more than 50 years ago, Bell construction has been involved in more than 1,000 construction projects.
