Nashville-based advertising and marketing agency Buntin has named Michael Buck senior vice president and chief financial officer.
According to a release, Buck succeeds former longtime CFO Ed Jackson, who had previously transitioned from his role to serve on the agency’s board of directors.
Buck’s responsibilities will include oversight of Buntin’s finance, accounting, systems, contracting/reporting, legal and business performance functions.
Buck brings more than 20 years of CFO experience, having worked at agencies Translation, Novus Media, Mindshare, Initiative Media and The Lowe Group. He also served in chief operating officer and CFO roles at Global Prairie and Media Options.
Most recently, Buck operated his own consultancy, AdSolutions. His work has included development of operations and financial systems implementation software, performance compensation models and managing and integrating acquisitions.
“Michael is widely regarded across our industry as a best-in-class financial mind, as well as a leader who invests deeply in people and in the culture around him,” Jeffrey Buntin Jr., the agency’s CEO, said in the release. “It is the right combination for what we value as an agency today, and where we seek to go in the future.”
In addition to Nashville, Buntin (stylized as “BUNTIN”) maintains a presence in Indianapolis, Detroit, Chicago and Washington, D.C.