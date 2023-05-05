Brentwood nonprofit Harpeth Conservancy has restructured its leadership team, with Grace Stranch having been tapped to serve as chief executive officer.

Screen Shot 2023-05-05 at 12.27.01 PM.png

Grace Stranch
Dorie-Bolze-e1682517717916.jpg

Dorie Bolze
Screen-Shot-2023-04-27-at-3.34.34-PM-e1682627799406-285x300.png

Anne Passino

According to a release, Stranch replaces Dorie Bolze, the organization’s founding CEO, who continues her work as president.  