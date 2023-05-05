Brentwood nonprofit Harpeth Conservancy has restructured its leadership team, with Grace Stranch having been tapped to serve as chief executive officer.
According to a release, Stranch replaces Dorie Bolze, the organization’s founding CEO, who continues her work as president.
Stranch previously worked as Harpeth Conservancy’s chief operating officer since September 2021. A Nashville native, she once practiced full time with Nashville law firm Branstetter, Stranch & Jennings, and she remains of counsel at new firm Stranch, Jennings & Garvey. Stranch has more than 15 years of experience in community engagement in Tennessee.
The release notes Bolze’s focus is on Harpeth Conservancy’s capacity building campaign and providing clean water policy leadership across the state.
In addition, Anne Passino has been named Harpeth Conservancy's director of clean water protection, a position that is new to the nonprofit. Passino, a Nashville native, practiced law in Tennessee for 15 years, including as a senior attorney with the Southern Environmental Law Center, at which her primary focus was on clean water and growth and development.
“The next 10 years are critical to protect the future of our rivers, creeks, and clean water access for all Tennesseans,” Courtney Laginess, Harpeth Conservancy board chair, said in the release. “To meet this challenge, the board and staff developed a capacity expansion plan to address the burgeoning need for increased conservation leadership in the state and to attract top talent and experts.”
Harpeth Conservancy has expanded from its original focus on the Harpeth River, which flows through five counties in the greater Nashville region, to becoming a science-based conservation organization dedicated to restoring and protecting healthy ecosystems for rivers in Tennessee. The nonprofit's website lists 10 employees.