Indico Data, an unstructured data company based in Boston, has named Bob More, a seasoned Nashville tech veteran, as its chief revenue officer.
In his new role, More will be responsible for leading go-to-market field operations such as sales, customer success and other revenue producing operations. The company is specifically aiming to recruit more Fortune 500 companies as clients.
"Indico Data has grown rapidly during the past 18 months, processing more than 10 billion unstructured assets through our platform annually," Indico CEO Tom Wilde said in a release. "Bob joins us at a pivotal moment in our development, and his deep experience in scaling teams and driving revenue will be an exceptional addition to our already strong leadership team.
Unstructured data is data that can’t be easily stored in traditional column-row databases or spreadsheets, like social media posts, videos and audio files. Unstructured data is more difficult to analyze and is not easily searchable.
Companies like Indico have developed tools to analyze unstructured data that can be used for customer analytics and marketing intelligence.
"As large enterprises pursue digital transformation initiatives, they're limited because 85 percent of all enterprise data is unstructured, out of reach of traditional RPA, CRM, ERP and BI solutions," More said. "The Indico Platform takes a unique approach to AI and ML to solve this problem, allowing these organizations to extract previously unattainable value from their large and expensive systems of record, dramatically increasing overall business insight and operational efficiency.”
More has more than 20 years of experience in the data and software industry. Before being recruited by Indico, More served as the global head of field operations for Stardog — a platform that enables organizations to unify all their data — for two years. Prior to that, he was senior vice president of global field operations at data management company, Reltio.
In the new position, More will remain based in Nashville, where he serves as a mentor at the Nashville Entrepreneur Center.
