An Atlanta marketing agency with experience working in Nashville is making its expansion to the city official.
Authentique Agency announced this week that it was partnering with LoLita Toney as regional partner as the group builds out a Nashville presence.
Authentique is not new to Nashville, having worked with the National Museum of African American Music ahead of its launch. According to a release, the agency has this year worked with the Country Music Association and the Country Music Association Foundation on diversity, equity and inclusion efforts.
Toney was in 2020 named vice president of development at nonprofit Dismas House. She is remaining in that role. Previously, she ran her own consulting business and was director of development and chief of staff at the NMAAM.
"As a Black-owned agency, Authentique has had a rich foundation of supporting and amplifying multicultural audiences for a diverse set of companies,” Authentique President and CEO Roy Broderick Jr. said in the release. “Our expansion into Nashville symbolizes our reach and the impact of our agency's core pillars — harnessing the power of community, culture, and purpose — in an amazing city that has continually embraced us with open arms. We are eager to strengthen and create new relationships within the region to extend our community footprint to create change that matches the long legacy of culture fostered by past, present and future generations."
According to the release, the company was founded in 2016 and numbers the Atlanta Hawks, United Way and Instagram among its clients.
