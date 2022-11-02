Georgia-based home services provider Coolray is expanding to Nashville with plans to hire 150 people locally within two years.
According to a release, the company currently has more than 650 employees at locations in Georgia and Alabama and serves 200,000 customers annually. Coolray offers residential air conditioning, heating, plumbing and electrical services.
The company is currently hiring technicians and operations staff and runs an in-house vocational training school for students seeking to become technicians. The Nashville operation will be led by general manager Jeff Watts. He previously worked with Rescue Rooter in the Denver area.
Coolray is owned by Wrench Group, which said in the release that Nashville will be the company’s 24th overall market.
“Nashville’s a dynamic, growing area that is a fantastic place to do business,” said Ken Haines, CEO of Wrench Group. “As we looked at Coolray’s next expansion in the South, Nashville was a no-brainer, as it’s a place we’ve wanted to be for a long time due to its rapid growth and friendly business climate.”