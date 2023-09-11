Daxxify Revance Therapeutics
Photo: Revance Therapeutics

Revance Therapeutics moved its headquarters and a handful of executives to Nashville in 2020 and has since grown to over 100 employees based in its Gulch office. 

The biotech company focusing on neuromodulators (think Botox competitors) has grown quickly in the past few years. It has been one year since the U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved Daxxify for the treatment of glabellar lines, also known as frown lines. After rolling it out to providers in the first two quarters of 2023, Daxxify generated $49 million in the second quarter of 2023 alone. In the second quarter the company posted revenues of $58.13 million overall, a leap from the $28.37 million in revenues for the second quarter of 2022. In August, Daxxify was also approved for the therapeutic treatment of cervical dystonia, a condition in the neck muscles. 