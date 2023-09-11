Revance Therapeutics moved its headquarters and a handful of executives to Nashville in 2020 and has since grown to over 100 employees based in its Gulch office.
The biotech company focusing on neuromodulators (think Botox competitors) has grown quickly in the past few years. It has been one year since the U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved Daxxify for the treatment of glabellar lines, also known as frown lines. After rolling it out to providers in the first two quarters of 2023, Daxxify generated $49 million in the second quarter of 2023 alone. In the second quarter the company posted revenues of $58.13 million overall, a leap from the $28.37 million in revenues for the second quarter of 2022. In August, Daxxify was also approved for the therapeutic treatment of cervical dystonia, a condition in the neck muscles.
Sara Fahy, vice president of international and public relations sat down with the Post to discuss the company’s products and goals.
The products
Revance has two neuromodulator offerings: Daxxify and the RHA collection, which stands for resilient hyaluronic acid. Daxxify is different from other neuromodulators in that it uses peptides, and is free of human serum albumin and animal products, Fahy said. Revance also offers a commerce platform for aesthetic practices called Opul.
“The market has been ready for change,” she said. “The neuromodulator category has been in effect for many, many years and there have been other competitors that have come in but there really hasn't been a true innovation in this space in terms of being able to have a product that is both long-lasting and peptide powered instead of using HSA or animal proteins.”
RHA uses four different gels to offer a more natural look.
“RHA is the top innovation in the dermal filler space,” Fahy said. “It’s the only dermal filler that's approved for dynamic wrinkles and folds — so movement as opposed to the others that are approved for more static lines.”
Therapeutics vs. Aesthetics
Revance will roll out Daxxify for cervical dystonia in early 2024, Fahy estimates. She said the company is further down the road on the aesthetics side, noting that the therapeutic side takes more legwork to qualify for insurance reimbursement.
There are huge market opportunities on both the therapeutic and aesthetics sides, Fahy said, with the global injectables market worth $6.9 billion annually.
“We're not just a beauty business, we're not just an aesthetics business, but we have this therapeutics pipeline that is really about changing the quality of life for a number of patients that have quite a debilitating disease,” Fahy said. “We're super excited about both.”
The future
For Daxxify, Revance is pursuing FDA approval for upper limb spasticity and migraines as well as forehead lines, lateral canthal lines (near the eyes) and upper facial lines. The company doesn’t have plans to create or acquire additional products, Fahy said.
“We’re still really at the beginning of this huge blockbuster opportunity in both aesthetics and therapeutics and we want to make sure that we’re really successful at that first,” she said.
The growing biotech company is looking to start a trend in Nashville.
“We're nowhere near as big as some of the competitors, but we saw an opportunity to invest in a place that had a story and had an attraction for both our employees and our customers to come and want to be and we moved there,” Fahy said. “It was a really big move from California, but it has absolutely been the right choice. We've found that there's a great diversity of employees that we have access to. There is obviously plenty of entertainment and fun for our customers and our employees to come and do and just a really good culture for the people.”