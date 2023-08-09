In the second quarter of 2023, SmileDirectClub saw a net revenue loss of $54 million, an improvement of $12 million over the second quarter of 2022. This amounts to a quarterly loss of $0.13 per share, compared to the Zacks Consensus Estimate prediction of a $0.12 loss. 

“Despite the continuing macroeconomic challenges, we have maintained cost control discipline to deliver stronger bottom-line results on challenging revenue trends,” said David Katzman, CEO of SmileDirectClub.