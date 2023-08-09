In the second quarter of 2023, SmileDirectClub saw a net revenue loss of $54 million, an improvement of $12 million over the second quarter of 2022. This amounts to a quarterly loss of $0.13 per share, compared to the Zacks Consensus Estimate prediction of a $0.12 loss.
“Despite the continuing macroeconomic challenges, we have maintained cost control discipline to deliver stronger bottom-line results on challenging revenue trends,” said David Katzman, CEO of SmileDirectClub.
In the week leading up to the Q2 report, share values were up by more than 32 percent, reaching $1.09 on Aug. 1, but fell again to $0.61 on the day of the earnings conference call. Analysts attribute the preemptive spike in value, in part, to the second quarter success of competitor Align Technology, which saw a growth in revenue and demand for its services. SmileDirectClub was at risk of being pulled from the Nasdaq, since share value had not surpassed $1 since October.
During the second quarter, the company paid $500,000 to settle litigation brought against it by the District of Columbia Attorney General’s Office, which alleged restrictive non-disclosure agreements. The company also launched a mobile scanning app in May, and a hybrid option for its remote teeth straightening product is set to be available in all SmileShop locations by the end of August, according to a press release. Nashville has a location at 414 Union St.
At press time, SmileDirectClub shares (Ticker: SDC) were down 19.52 percent, trading at $0.61.
Revance levels after Q1 jump
Revance Therapeutics saw a net loss of $67.3 million in the second quarter. The company fell short of expectations with a quarterly loss of $0.80 per share, compared to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $0.72. Even so, the company posted revenues of $58.13 million, a leap from the $28.37 million in revenues for the second quarter of 2022.
Nashville-based Revance Therapeutics develops and markets neuromodulators similar to Botox. Daxxify, a drug designed to treat glabellar lines, also known as frown lines, received FDA approval in September and launched with educational courses for aesthetics providers in March. In the second quarter of 2023, Daxxify alone generated $49 million.
"We are very pleased with our strong Q2 performance highlighted by DAXXIFY’s first full quarter of launch and the continued growth of the RHA Collection,” said CEO Mark Foley. “With regards to DAXXIFY, we remain very encouraged by the product’s performance, uptake and ongoing demand. Coupled with the strong execution of our commercial team, we continue to believe we have the right people, products and strategy in place to realize our blockbuster potential in aesthetics."
Revance (ticker: RVNC) shares were down 7.41 percent Wednesday, valued at $20.35.
Cumberland Pharmaceuticals makes positive earnings
Nashville-based Cumberland Pharmaceuticals saw a 16 percent increase in share prices on Wednesday following the release of its second quarter earnings report. The company reported positive earnings for the second consecutive quarter, with $10.9 million in net revenue.
In May, the company announced expanded FDA approval to include infants in the use of Caldolor, an ibuprofen formula delivered intravenously. The company also credited Sancoso, an anti-nausea drug for those undergoing chemotherapy as a “significant contributor” to its business.
"We have had an overall successful first half of the year, with several key developments, including FDA approval for the use of our Caldolor product for treating infants," said Cumberland CEO A.J. Kazimi. "We look forward to building on this success throughout the remainder of the year, as we continue to provide innovative products to improve patients' lives."
Cumberland Pharmaceutical shares (ticker: CPIX) were valued at $1.65, the highest mark since June, at press time.