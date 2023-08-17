The Nashville Health Care Council announced speakers for its inaugural conference, Nashville Healthcare Sessions. The two-day conference set for Sept. 18 and 19 will host more than 40 speakers at the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum, according to a press release. In July, the Nashville Health Care Council announced its 2023-24 board of directors, including Cindy Baier, CEO of Brookdale Senior Living and the first female board chair in the organization’s 28-year history. New board members speaking at the event include Baier, Ardent Health CEO Marty Bonik and Acadia CEO Chris Hunter.
Additional speakers include:
Sam Hazen, CEO, HCA Healthcare
Adam Boehler, CEO, Rubicon Founders
Brad Smith, Chairman and CEO, Main Street Health
Rob Allen, President and CEO, Intermountain Healthcare
Neil de Crescenzo, CEO, Optum Insight
David Dill, Chairman and CEO, Lifepoint Health
John Driscoll, Executive Vice President and President, U.S. Healthcare, Walgreens Boots Alliance
Ashima Gupta, Global Director, Healthcare Strategy and Solutions, Google Cloud
Tim Hingtgen, CEO, Community Health Systems
Alex Karp, Co-Founder and CEO, Palantir Technologies
George Renaudin, President, Medicare & Medicaid, Humana
Tom Cowhey, Senior Vice President, Capital Markets, CVS Health
Nancy Brown, General Partner, Oak
Stu Clark, CEO, Premise Health
Aneesh Chopra, Co-Founder & President, CareJourney
Aesthetics product receives FDA approval for neck condition
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has approved Daxxify, a product from Nashville-based Revance Therapeutics, for treatment of cervical dystonia, a neck muscle disorder. The Botox alternative was first approved by the FDA in September for the treatment of glabellar lines (frown lines).
Daxxify can ease pain for cervical dystonia patients between treatments, which are 12 weeks apart, though symptoms can reoccur at eight or 10 weeks, according to a press release.
Revance, which develops and markets neuromodulators similar to Botox, has seen a notable growth in profits year over year. In the second quarter of 2023, the company posted revenues of $58.13 million, a leap from the $28.37 million in revenues for the second quarter of 2022. In the second quarter of 2023, Daxxify alone generated $49 million.
“Daxxify’s differentiated efficacy, duration and safety profile can help physicians deliver long-lasting symptom relief to patients suffering from cervical dystonia, while also helping payers address the total cost of care for this population,” said Revance CEO Mark Foley. “We look forward to conducting our early experience and education program, PrevU, which will involve a small group of thought leaders, followed by a progressive commercial rollout beginning in 2024. Today’s approval is an important milestone for Revance, marking the start to our therapeutics franchise.”
Nashville General to introduce electronic medical records with Oracle
Nashville General Hospital, the city’s safety net hospital, is working with Oracle Health to condense the hospital’s electronic health records. Using Oracle’s product CommunityWorks, the hospital will implement electronic health records, allowing clinicians to access patient records across facilities, according to a Monday press release.
“We are so pleased to work with Oracle Health on this very important project,” said Joseph Webb, Nashville General Hospital CEO. “This collaboration will not only enhance patient care, but also reduce health inequities in our community, improve the caregiver experience and increase profitability for the hospital.”
The hospital also announced officers for the Hospital Authority Board in the 2024 fiscal year, retaining lawyer Richard Manson and Vanderbilt University Medical Center surgical professor Raymond Martin as board chair and vice chair, respectively. Michelle Gaskin, a public policy lawyer for Amazon will serve as secretary, and Wells Fargo adviser Christy Smith was newly added to the board to serve a five-year term.