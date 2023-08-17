The Nashville Health Care Council announced speakers for its inaugural conference, Nashville Healthcare Sessions. The two-day conference set for Sept. 18 and 19 will host more than 40 speakers at the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum, according to a press release. In July, the Nashville Health Care Council announced its 2023-24 board of directors, including Cindy Baier, CEO of Brookdale Senior Living and the first female board chair in the organization’s 28-year history. New board members speaking at the event include Baier, Ardent Health CEO Marty Bonik and Acadia CEO Chris Hunter. 

Additional speakers include: 