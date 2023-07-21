The Nashville Health Care Council announced its 2023-24 board of directors on Monday, including the first female board chair in the organization’s 28-year history.
Cindy Baier, CEO of Brookdale Senior Living, will head up the board with 30 total members.
“I’m thrilled to welcome our directors, each of whom brings invaluable insights and a steadfast dedication to advancing our mission,” said Apryl Childs-Potter, president of the Nashville Health Care Council. “Their collective expertise will be instrumental in shaping our strategic direction and championing the diverse needs and interests of our valued members."
Earlier this year, the council announced its first weeklong conference, which is set for September.
New board members include:
Marty Bonick, president and CEO, Ardent Health Services
Chris Hunter, CEO, Acadia Healthcare
George Hampton, president and CEO, Currax Pharmaceuticals
Sam Weinstein, CEO, SpecialtyCare
J.R. Greene, CEO, Psychiatric Medical Care
Lisa Nix, shareholder and practice leader, Transaction Advisory Services – LBMC
Andy Murray, partner, Bradley
Navid Farzad, partner, Frist Cressey
Jon Kaplan, managing director and senior partner, Boston Consulting Group
Dr. Marc Watkins, CMO, Kroger Health
Michaela Poizner, shareholder, Baker Donelson
VUMC researcher studies penicillin allergy
Penicillin allergy affects more than 25 million Americans and can lead to poor health outcomes as well as antibiotic resistance and infections in hospitalized patients. More than 75 percent of penicillin allergy labels are diagnosed by age 3, though sometimes a reaction to penicillin is confused with a viral rash and the label is not accurate.
A Vanderbilt University Medical Center researcher is part of a national study called Penicillin Allergy Clinical Decision Rule (PALACE), which tests low-risk penicillin-allergic patients and allows some to have the allergy label removed later in life. The study uses a new oral test that could serve in place of a skin test, which has to be performed by an allergist. Elizabeth Phillips, PALACE study protocol member and VUMC principal investigator, predicts that 95 percent of the low-risk patients in the study will have a negative test and be able to take penicillin, which is still the best treatment for certain infections, in the future.
“The evidence provided by the PALACE study will change clinical practice,” Phillips said. “Many patients in the United States do not have direct access to an allergist to provide specialized testing such as skin testing. Therefore, the ability to go to direct oral challenge with penicillin in low-risk patients which can be carried out in any observed setting will make it easier for patients in the United States to access health care to safely and effectively remove the label of penicillin allergy.”
Evergreen Nephrology and Reimagine Care announce partnerships
Two locally based health care companies have announced national partnerships shortly after naming new CEOs.
Evergreen Nephrology, which named Craid Goguen its CEO on July 12, has announced a joint venture with Linova, Mich.-based Hypertension Nephrology Associates to provide care for those in the Detroit area.
"We are proud to team up with Hypertension Nephrology Associates to offer a multi-dimensional approach to caring for those living with chronic kidney disease in Detroit,” said Scott Lloyd, chief development and strategy officer at Evergreen Nephrology. “This involves tailoring care to each patient: from how we deliver care and education, to helping to find transportation to a dialysis center, to supporting a variety of other determinants of health, because we know that each individual will have different needs to live the best life possible."
Home oncology company Reimagine Care, which named Dan Nardi its CEO on July 10, announced a collaboration with Dispatch Health, a Denver-based company providing same-day, urgent medical care and hospital alternative care. The partnership focuses on at-home care management for oncology patients to lower health care costs and avoid emergency department visits, according to a press release.
"Supporting patients virtually, through our experienced oncology clinicians, and in the home, through this partnership with DispatchHealth, will alleviate many of the triage and symptom management demands on clinicians while improving the cancer care experience for patients and their families," said Dr. Pallav Mehta, medical director for Reimagine Care.