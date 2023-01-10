Nashville-based biotech company Revance Therapeutics saw its stock jump 54 percent by the close of trading Monday after the company reported its preliminary fourth quarter and year-end results.

Revance preliminarily reported revenues between $34 million and $35 million from its RHA collection of dermal fillers, which would represent a roughly 45 percent increase from the same period last year. The company is also reporting a nearly 50 percent increase from the full year 2021 on the RHA collection, at a preliminary estimation of $106.5 to $107.5 million in revenue.  

Hannah Herner joined the Nashville Post to cover health care in 2022. She previously worked for The Contributor street paper and freelanced for the Nashville Scene.