Nashville-based biotech company Revance Therapeutics saw its stock jump 54 percent by the close of trading Monday after the company reported its preliminary fourth quarter and year-end results.
Revance preliminarily reported revenues between $34 million and $35 million from its RHA collection of dermal fillers, which would represent a roughly 45 percent increase from the same period last year. The company is also reporting a nearly 50 percent increase from the full year 2021 on the RHA collection, at a preliminary estimation of $106.5 to $107.5 million in revenue.
Revance, which develops and markets Botox and other neuromodulators, also shared an update on Daxxify, a drug designed to treat glabellar lines, also known as frown lines. Daxxify received FDA approval in September.
In 2022, Revance rolled out its PrevU product education program along with Daxxify to a group of 400 practices, including early adopters in Nashville, according to a press release. The company anticipates a full commercial launch in the late first quarter or early second quarter of 2023.
The PrevU program is expected to bring in between $10.5 and $11.5 million in the fourth quarter of 2022, the first quarter of limited commercial availability.
“We are very pleased to end 2022 on a strong note, highlighted by continued growth and adoption of the RHA Collection along with an excellent start to our early experience program for Daxxify," said Mark J. Foley, CEO of Revance. "Looking ahead, our strategic priorities in the new year will center on delivering a successful commercial launch for Daxxify, continuing the growth of our aesthetics portfolio, and unlocking our therapeutics opportunity by obtaining the FDA’s approval of Daxxify for cervical dystonia."
Revance Therapeutics (Ticker: RVNC) closed at $30.42 per share Monday.