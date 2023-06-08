Earlier this week, Siloam Health named organization veteran Katie Richards its president and CEO. The nonprofit centers around care for the uninsured and Nashville’s immigrant population through two clinic locations and public health initiatives such as community health workers.    

Katie Richards 

Richards replaces Morgan Wills, who served as CEO for nine years and announced in October he was stepping down to join the Thomas F. Frist Jr. College of Medicine at Belmont. Richards had been serving as interim CEO since March.

