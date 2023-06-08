Earlier this week, Siloam Health named organization veteran Katie Richards its president and CEO. The nonprofit centers around care for the uninsured and Nashville’s immigrant population through two clinic locations and public health initiatives such as community health workers.
In her nine years in Siloam’s development office, she has helped the organization go from raising $1.6 million per year to $3.2 million. In addition, Siloam opened its Antioch clinic in 2020, and with it grew capacity from 4,000 to 6,500 patients. Richards also created the Next Generation board of young professionals to improve the organization’s outreach.
Richards sat down with the Post to discuss the organization’s ethos and goals.
With a development background, I imagine you have a lot of experience talking to supporters of the organization. What do you think stands out to them about Siloam?
Our donors indicated our commitment to the Christian faith as the number one reason why they give. Siloam Health's mission is to share the love of Christ by serving those in need through health care. I think the second factor that rose to the top is that we deliver health care with excellence. Siloam has this incredible reputation — and has from the beginning — of doing really high quality, excellent health care, and so I think people trust what we're doing. They trust our physicians, they trust our clinicians, and that is what allows them to want to continue to fund and donate.
With the number of immigrants in Nashville growing, will Siloam need to keep growing to accommodate?
As part of our strategic plan in 2019 we set out to serve 50 percent more people and we achieved that through opening our Siloam Health Antioch location. We currently do not have plans for expansion, but I don't think we would rule it out for the future either. This fall, our board will start a new strategic planning process and we will really discern what we need in this next season of Siloam.
What prompted the addition of the Antioch clinic?
Siloam started in an apartment building in the Edgehill neighborhood. The heart of Siloam has always been going to where our patients live. … We really took an assessment of some data points about where our patients live, and how Nashville traffic and other factors have contributed to making it harder for them to get our location in the Melrose area. We decided, let’s go back to the heart of how we started, let’s go where our patients live, let’s lower some barriers to accessing health care both from a geographic standpoint and a process standpoint.
It was also important that we made it easier for patients to walk in to receive care. We have a pretty rigorous screening process at our Melrose location because we really want to make sure we’re offering care to the uninsured and the uninsurable. However, we realize there are many people who are functionally uninsured or just have a very immediate medical need that needs to be met and they don’t want to go through that entire process. So Antioch both from a geographic and a process standpoint allows that for an additional 2,500 people per year.
What are the main reasons that people you serve are uninsured?
There’s a variety of reasons. Certainly the TennCare coverage gap is one of those because we have chosen not to expand care in Tennessee. Sometimes it’s because of documentation status. Sometimes it’s just where those patients find themselves if they’re an asylum seeker, or if they’re in between jobs or income.
Are there new directions you want to head in as CEO?
Siloam is a really healthy, thriving organization, so there’s not this direction change that needs to happen. What I want to see us do is be more clear about who we serve in the community so that people can access us more and know that we’re there for them. Our board will start a strategic planning process in the fall and we’ll see what comes from that. I know there’s a real desire internally to deepen and widen mental health care services.
What is something that you learned under former CEO Morgan Wills that you will take with you as you lead the organization?
I think Morgan embodies the mission of Siloam. He started as a student volunteering, was the first physician hired at Siloam, and in every way that he approached decisions across the organization, would always point us back to the mission, the importance of our ethos, that we believe that everyone is an image-bearer of our creator worthy of dignity and respect. That example anchored me as development director and chief development officer and that is the biggest lesson that I carry with me from him into this new position.