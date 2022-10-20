Morgan Wills

Morgan Wills, CEO of Siloam Health, announced he is stepping down from the health care nonprofit to join the faculty of the Thomas F. Frist Jr. College of Medicine at Belmont. 

Wills had served in the lead role at Siloam for nine years, and he will begin his role as an associate professor of medicine when he officially steps down in March 2023. In 2000, Wills was the first full-time staff physician hired at Siloam Health, according to a press release. 

