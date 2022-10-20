Morgan Wills, CEO of Siloam Health, announced he is stepping down from the health care nonprofit to join the faculty of the Thomas F. Frist Jr. College of Medicine at Belmont.
Wills had served in the lead role at Siloam for nine years, and he will begin his role as an associate professor of medicine when he officially steps down in March 2023. In 2000, Wills was the first full-time staff physician hired at Siloam Health, according to a press release.
Wills counts the launching of a community health worker program and the opening of an Antioch location among his accomplishments as CEO. Wills called leading the organization the “privilege of a lifetime.”
“I’ve been honored to serve alongside incredible staff and volunteers pursuing a simple but powerful mission: to share the love of Christ by serving those in need through health care,” he said. “Having navigated the challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic, completed the bulk of our strategic expansion plan and launched innovative community health initiatives, it seems a fitting time for me to pass the baton to a new leader for the next phase of our growth. I have no doubt that the best is yet to come for Siloam Health.”
Siloam Health’s board of directors, led by chair Sammye Woods, will form a search committee for a new CEO. Belmont’s medical college named an interim dean in June, replacing founding dean Bill Bates. It is set to host its first students in the summer of 2023.