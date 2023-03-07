Siloam Health has named Katie Richards its interim CEO, replacing Morgan Wills as part of a planned CEO transition.
Richards most recently served as the company’s chief development officer and will begin her tenure on March 11.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|1 Year Access
|$120.00
|for 365 days
|1 Day Access
|$10.00
|for 1 day
|2 Year Access
|$216.00
|for 730 days
|3 Year Access
|$288.00
|for 1095 days
Siloam Health has named Katie Richards its interim CEO, replacing Morgan Wills as part of a planned CEO transition.
Richards most recently served as the company’s chief development officer and will begin her tenure on March 11.
"For more than 30 years, Siloam Health has provided health care to Nashville’s marginalized neighbors," Richards said in an email to the Post. "I have been honored to be a part of that work for the past eight and a half years and am grateful to the board for their trust and support to steward this season at Siloam."
Wills has served as CEO for nine years and announced he was stepping down from the role in October to serve as an associate professor of medicine at the Thomas F. Frist Jr. College of Medicine at Belmont.
An email to the organization’s supporters said, “The opportunity to choose a new leader does not come around often, and we are considering the long-term needs of the organization, seeking the wisdom of trusted stakeholders and experts, and relying on God’s guidance every step of the way.”
The nonprofit organization is working on a CEO selection process through Naperville, Illinois-based executive search firm KEES. Siloam expects the process to take another two-to-three months, according to the email. The faith-based clinic that focuses on serving Nashville’s immigrant population opened in 1991. Nancy West served as the Siloam's first CEO for nearly 20 years before Wills took the helm in 2013.
Hannah Herner joined the Nashville Post to cover health care in 2022. She previously worked for The Contributor street paper and freelanced for the Nashville Scene.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.