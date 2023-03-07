Katie Richards

Katie Richards 
Morgan Wills

Morgan Wills

Siloam Health has named Katie Richards its interim CEO, replacing Morgan Wills as part of a planned CEO transition.

Richards most recently served as the company’s chief development officer and will begin her tenure on March 11.

Tags

Hannah Herner joined the Nashville Post to cover health care in 2022. She previously worked for The Contributor street paper and freelanced for the Nashville Scene.