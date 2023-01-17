Belmont med college rendering

Rendering of the Frist Jr. College of Medicine from the Wedgewood Avenue side. 

 Courtesy of Belmont University

Those working to bring Belmont’s future medical school to fruition now have an extra year to do so, and they say they will have plenty to do before welcoming students in the fall of 2024.  

Construction workers are currently adding the sixth and final floor at the site of the Thomas F. Frist Jr. College of Medicine, with construction slated to be completed in April 2024.  

Construction continues at the Thomas F. Frist, Jr. College of Medicine at Belmont University. 
Construction continues on tiered learning theaters at the Thomas F. Frist, Jr. College of Medicine at Belmont University. 

