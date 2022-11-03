Previously the planned medical college was scheduled to welcome its first students next year, but the school opted to push its visit from the Liaison Committee on Medical Education until July 2023 because of a change in leadership. Anderson Spickard was named interim dean in June after founding dean Bill Bates had to step down due to health issues. He will see the college through its accreditation process before a national search for a permanent dean, he said.
“With that new leadership and me becoming familiar and getting incredibly up to speed and engaged with all of our great assets and our mission, we did look at the site visit that was coming and asked them if we could delay that site visit,” Spickard said.
The school is currently at candidacy status and after that visit, a review of materials and approval, the school can enter into preliminary accreditation status, which means it can start recruiting students. Up to 50 will be invited to join the first class.
As for the construction, Spickard says the six-story, 200,000 square foot facility is on schedule to open in April 2024. There are currently 42 faculty and staff who will remain working in a different building on campus until then, and the school is actively recruiting and onboarding other employees.
“It takes a long time to do all the things that are required to stand up a med school, so we have very busy faculty and staff with us currently working on some fantastic timelines to get all of this done,” Spickard said. “It’s beyond developing how to teach or what to teach. There’s so many other things around governance and professional development, assessment strategy and technology infrastructure and all the ways of faculty serving on all of the committees that govern how we run this enterprise.”
Before becoming interim dean at Belmont, Spickard joined as associate dean for spiritual growth and development, as well as a professor of internal medicine and clinical educator in November 2021. Spickard has a background in primary care medicine and spent 27 years at Vanderbilt University Medical Center prior to joining the new Belmont school. He is an alumnus of Vanderbilt University School of Medicine and University of Virginia School of Medicine.
“It's always been full steam ahead. We haven't missed a beat in this whole process,” he said. “I must say it's been incredibly meaningful, both personally and professionally for me.”