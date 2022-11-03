BU med art

Thomas F. Frist Jr. College of Medicine at Belmont University

Belmont University’s Thomas F. Frist Jr. College of Medicine is now eyeing fall 2024 for its first batch of students, pending accreditation. 

Previously the planned medical college was scheduled to welcome its first students next year, but the school opted to push its visit from the Liaison Committee on Medical Education until July 2023 because of a change in leadership. Anderson Spickard was named interim dean in June after founding dean Bill Bates had to step down due to health issues. He will see the college through its accreditation process before a national search for a permanent dean, he said.

Anderson Spickard, interim dean of Belmont University Frist College of Medicine
Construction continues on Belmont's Frist College of Medicine on Wedgewood Avenue.

 

Hannah Herner joined the Nashville Post to cover health care in 2022. She previously worked for The Contributor street paper and freelanced for the Nashville Scene.